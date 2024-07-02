Asus rolling out its first Copilot+ PC in PH

Asus Philippines is introducing in the country the Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507), its first Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite processor.

It is now available for pre-order from July 2 to July 10, 2024.

The Vivobook S 15 is an AI-powered laptop designed for multi-faceted lifestyle consumers who will be able to maximize their requirements with the new Copilot+ features.

Leading the new device is the highly efficient power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor, letting users enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life for uninterrupted entertainment and productivity.

The 3K 120 Hz ultra-large OLED display and immersive audio system are encased in a premium all-metal 1.47 cm-thin, 1.42 kg-light body.

Featuring a mood-setting single-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI assistance, Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is a revolutionary tool for work and play.

The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is backed up by the company’s Asus 4A Quality & Service – a two-year international warranty, a free Office Home & Student 2021 lifetime license, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

With an integrated AI engine for optimized computing, Copilot+ in Windows for personalized assistance, and a suite of powerful Asus AI applications, the PC is now an ultimate companion.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507) can recall, generate, and refine AI images in near real-time directly on the device using Cocreator, and bridge language barriers with Live Captions, translating audio from 40+ languages into English.

Aside from these Copilot+ PC features, Vivobook S 15 also includes Asus-exclusive AI features such as Noise Cancellation for clear calls, Adaptive Dimming for improved privacy, and StoryCube for organizing your media files.

Pre-order the Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507) from July 2 to July 10, 2024, and get a free Delsey Lagos Luggage worth P10,990.00. This early bird freebie is limited only to customers who placed pre-orders from select Asus Exclusive Stores nationwide.

Moreover, customers purchasing the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) during the pre-order period will also be eligible to receive the Cool for School bundles worth P15,990.00 alongside the early bird freebie by completing the registration process.

Once the pre-order period has concluded, customers are still eligible to receive the Cool for School bundles if they purchase the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) from July 11 to August 15, 2024.