TCL releases mammoth 115-inch TV model in PH

TCL, one of the most prominent TV brands in the Philippines, just released a mammoth of a TV — the TCL X955 — through its partner Abenson Appliances.

TCL, the top 1 TV brand of 2023 based on sales volume and value, designed the X955 to be a major player in the top-of-the-line immersive display entertainment systems.

The features, as discussed by TCL Philippines deputy director of TV category Charlie Huang, are as follows:

115-inches screen size

QD-Mini LED screen for pixel-level precision, combining the contrast and color gamut of OLED, while providing peak brightness and lifespan of QLED.

AIPQ Pro processor for a perfect balancing between shadows and light, true color, motion clarity, and full high dynamic range (HDR) graphics

Over 20,000 local dimming zones to accentuate details in dark images.

5,000 HDR nits for maximum brightness, and higher level of realism.

T-Screen Ultra for over 5x contrast enhancement, and a 178°wide viewing angle.

A low reflection film to reduce ambient light interference.

Onkyo 6.2.2 Hi-Fi Sound system, with Atmos and Imax Enhanced capabilities.

12-speaker audio system, with double subwoofers, built-in to the system producing up to 240W of power.

Ultra slim design

USB 3.0 port on the side

The TCL X955 has a retail price of P1,399,995.00. However, if purchased through Abenson, buyers could avail a discount that could save them P400,000, bringing the price to only P999,995.