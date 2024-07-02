TCL releases mammoth 115-inch TV model in PH

TCL, one of the most prominent TV brands in the Philippines, just released a mammoth of a TV — the TCL X955 — through its partner Abenson Appliances.
TCL, the top 1 TV brand of 2023 based on sales volume and value, designed the X955 to be a major player in the top-of-the-line immersive display entertainment systems.
The features, as discussed by TCL Philippines deputy director of TV category Charlie Huang, are as follows:
- 115-inches screen size
- QD-Mini LED screen for pixel-level precision, combining the contrast and color gamut of OLED, while providing peak brightness and lifespan of QLED.
- AIPQ Pro processor for a perfect balancing between shadows and light, true color, motion clarity, and full high dynamic range (HDR) graphics
- Over 20,000 local dimming zones to accentuate details in dark images.
- 5,000 HDR nits for maximum brightness, and higher level of realism.
- T-Screen Ultra for over 5x contrast enhancement, and a 178°wide viewing angle.
- A low reflection film to reduce ambient light interference.
- Onkyo 6.2.2 Hi-Fi Sound system, with Atmos and Imax Enhanced capabilities.
- 12-speaker audio system, with double subwoofers, built-in to the system producing up to 240W of power.
- Ultra slim design
- USB 3.0 port on the side
The TCL X955 has a retail price of P1,399,995.00. However, if purchased through Abenson, buyers could avail a discount that could save them P400,000, bringing the price to only P999,995.