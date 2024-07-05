DTI seizes P7.8-M worth of uncertified home appliances in Valenzuela

The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Task Force Kalasag apprehended a large volume of uncertified household appliances valued around P7.8 million.

The operation on June 26 yielded 9,874 non-compliant appliances including induction cooker (2,989 units at P2,126,413.89), electric kettle (2,432 units at P970,368), electric fan (1,885 units at P2,852,015), electric rice cooker (1,546 units at P971,026), food processor (421 units at P242146.57), electric blender (362 units at P138,714.78), and washing machine (239 units at P453,861).

The seized products lacked the required Philippine Standard (PS) Marks and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Stickers, violating Republic Act 4109 or the Products Standards Law and Department Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2007, in relation to RA No. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

Since its launch in April 2024, Task Force Kalasag has confiscated a total of 12,401 non-compliant household appliances worth P8.76 million.

“The DTI is unwavering in its mission to relentlessly pursue and eliminate all uncertified products from the market, including household appliances that have not undergone the mandatory DTI certification process,” said DTI secretary Fred Pascual.

“These uncertified appliances pose a grave risk to consumers, as their untested components and faulty wiring can lead to electric shocks, fires, injuries, and even fatalities. We will not rest until every uncertified product is removed, ensuring the safety and well-being of every Filipino consumer,” the trade chief added.

The DTI issued a Preliminary Preventive Order to the erring establishment in Valenzuela City, warning it against any unauthorized removal, tampering, and transfer of the sealed products without a written order from a duly authorized officer.

The agency has issued a notice of violation, requiring a written explanation within 48 hours from receipt. Failure to comply will lead to a formal charge with a corresponding penalty.