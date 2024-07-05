Epson PH debuts its latest photo graphic inkjet printer

Epson Philippines has launched the Epson SureColor SC-P5330 Photo Graphic Inkjet Printer, which is built for photographic reproduction across various media, including artist canvas and premium photo papers.

Fuelled by the increasing demand for personalized photo products and merchandise, the global photo printing and merchandise market is set to grow 3.2% on annual basis from 2023 to 2032, with total value of $28.2 billion.

Much of this growth can be attributed to the photo printing industry’s demand for the high-quality reproduction of photographs.

Epson’s Micro Piezo printhead within the SC-P5330 is designed to deliver consistent printing results. With its 1,800 print nozzles, this printer allows for ultra-precise control of dot size, shape and placement, enabling intricate details and swift coverage in a single print.

Equipped with dedicated Photo Black and Matte Black ink channels, the type of black ink used is selected automatically depending on the media type. This enables instant Black Ink change which significantly improves print speeds and optimizes ink consumption, resulting in heightened productivity level.

The UltraChrome PRO 10 ink, in particular, introduces a new violet ink which expands the colour gamut and enables enhanced blue reproduction with SC-P5330.

This synergizes perfectly with the printer’s Carbon Black and Black Enhance Overcoat print modes that provide higher levels of black density and increased contrast with smooth gradations.

The SC-P5330 supports the latest suite of Epson software solutions to equip the user with an efficient workflow solution. This includes:

The Epson Color Calibration Utility, which measures color density and concentration, allowing printer network management from a central point;

The Epson Print Layout Software, a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom and Nikon ViewNX-i, which includes a set of template layouts and supports ICC soft proofing, color production, preview, custom media registration and panorama layouts; and

Epson Cloud Solution PORT where operations can monitor their fleet of printers across different sites from production floor or remotely, on PC or mobile, without fuss.

The Epson SC-P5330 is a compact yet affordable model within Epson’s range of large format printers. The 17-inch photo printer builds upon the excellence of its predecessor, the acclaimed P5000.

“The impressive Epson SC-P5330 Inkjet Printer is the result of the tireless effort of our innovation team. Its unparalleled print precision and color accuracy is an absolute game-changer that’s all set to disrupt the photography industry,” said Masako Kusama, president and director of Epson Philippines.

“We are spearheading innovations in our product offerings – be it software or hardware to empower more individuals and businesses as they seek high-quality, compact-sized printers. The launch of SC-P5330 marks a new chapter for Epson as we make strides in our innovation journey and unlock better print performance.”