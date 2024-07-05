NEDA, DTI vow to implement National AI Strategy Roadmap 2.0

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has committed to working with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in implementing the National AI Strategy Roadmap 2.0 to strengthen the government’s capacity for sustainable digital transformation.

“We are committed to enabling the adoption of productivity-enhancing technologies by evaluating their potential applications, assessing their economic impacts, and helping develop responsive policy, legal, and regulatory frameworks,” said NEDA secretary Arsenio Balisacan during the launch of the roadmap on Wednesday, July 3.

Balisacan cited the immense benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) to the domestic economy with estimated gains of P2.6 trillion a year if businesses adopt AI-powered solutions, particularly in sectors such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and financial services.

“To unlock opportunities of such technologies, we must address the challenges of limited internal capacities in our public institutions and infrastructure that impede the effective oversight and facilitation of AI development and regulation,” said Balisacan.

“Generative AI, capable of autonomously creating content, designs, and solutions, is poised to transform industries by significantly reducing production costs. By integrating generative AI, the Philippines can take a leading role in creative industries, software development, and other high-value-added services, further boosting our economic potential.”

Balisacan believes that the National AI Strategy Roadmap 2.0 will strengthen the government’s capacity for sustainable digital transformation, promoting local innovation and entrepreneurship while enabling new opportunities in the digital economy.

He also stressed that Roadmap 2.0 will help ensure a fair transition to AI, supporting displaced workers through upskilling, reskilling, and training.

“Investing in education to create AI-related training and incorporating AI courses into existing programs will equip Filipinos with the skills to capitalize on emerging technologies, giving the country a competitive advantage, attracting more investments, and fuelling economic growth.”

At the same time, Balisacan reiterated his call for Congress to pass the Open Access Bill to strengthen the country’s Internet infrastructure and enhance digital connectivity.

During the launch of the roadmap, the DTI also unveiled the Center for AI Research (CAIR), which the agency said will be positioned as a Center of Excellence for AI R&D.

DTI undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba emphasized the CAIR’s dedication to positioning the Philippines as a global leader in AI-driven innovation and investment.

The CAIR’s vision is to harness AI’s transformative power to address pressing societal and industrial challenges, fuel economic growth, and promote inclusive development.

The DTI said it is also engaging with AI Singapore to explore R&D solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by Southeast Asian industries.

“This collaboration aligns with the CAIR’s goal to create global links and elevate the Philippines’ contribution to boosting technological capabilities of industries across the region,” it said.

The launch of the CAIR, the first AI hub in the Philippines, brings together a team of pioneering experts who will spearhead the CAIR’s initiatives and drive its mission forward.