BSP denies endorsing crypto project, warns against scams in social media

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) asked the public on Friday, July 12, to be more vigilant against scams because the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create or manipulate fake videos and audios make them appear more believable.

“Perpetrators of these fraudulent activities post AI-manipulated content on social media to spread false information about organizations, officials, and persons, including the central bank and its personnel,” the BSP said.

In particular, the BSP clarified that governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. does not endorse the alleged cryptocurrency project “Tesler Code” or any other cryptocurrency investment.

“The act of misrepresenting the BSP or any of its officers or units is punishable under the law,” it warned.

To guard against the scam and other similar schemes, the BSP urged the public to remain vigilant and to refrain from providing personal information to unverified or suspicious entities.

“The public is also encouraged to verify the authenticity of messages from supposed BSP officers or representatives, and to report suspicious activities,” it added.