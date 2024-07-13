PhilSA, PSA agree on use of space tech to boost agri-fisheries data collection

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) have forged a partnership to use space technology to boost agriculture and fisheries data collection methods.

PSA and PhilSA have agreed to include capacity building and data sharing between the two agencies aimed at revolutionizing data management in agriculture and fisheries by integrating space-based technologies and statistical methodologies.

PhilSA undersecretary Denis F. Villorente told participants of the workshop on data collection that this initiative signifies a resolute commitment by both agencies to leverage advanced space technology, pioneering innovative solutions to enhance the agriculture and fisheries sector, thereby providing stakeholders with more reliable statistics for evidence-based decision-making.

The partnership would enhance various activities related to data collection and the use of satellite images in the agriculture and fisheries sector and explore possible collaboration on the use of space data and other related resources for effective data validation, ensuring its reliability and integrity, said Villorente.

For her part, PSA deputy national statistician Divina Gracia L. del Prado highlighted the importance of satellite-based information and earth observation data in improving the accuracy and reliability of agriculture and fisheries statistics.

PSA undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa emphasized that PSA plans to expand its scope by utilizing satellite images and other related methodologies for agriculture and fisheries censuses and surveys.

He envisioned that for the 2032 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries, more satellite data will be used and there will be less reliance on survey data.

The PSA also shared a comprehensive overview of their existing survey methodologies, available data on agriculture and fisheries, initiatives on the use of geographic information system technology for data collection, and the application of remote sensing in the recently concluded 2022 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Officials and participants from PhilSA explored available survey data that they could use to validate their satellite-based data.

PhilSA also provided an extensive presentation on its ongoing projects in the agricultural sector such as mangrove mapping, disaster and risk mapping, and crop mapping for corn, onion, and banana.

They also presented an overview of satellite imagery and various analysis techniques using remote sensing which gave the PSA participants a better grasp of how space data can complement data collected through surveys.