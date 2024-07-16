DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Turning ideas into impactful tech businesses

Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking to information technology students at FEU Diliman about technopreneurship and serving as a judge for their startup pitching contest.

I was amazed at the various startup ideas presented from the Gen Z perspective.

Technopreneurship 101

Technopreneurship combines technology and entrepreneurship, leveraging technological innovations to create new businesses and solutions that address market needs.

Unlike traditional entrepreneurship, which spans various sectors like services, retail, and hospitality, technopreneurship specifically emphasizes the role of technology in driving business growth and solving complex problems.

Technopreneurs are characterized by innovation and creativity, often pioneering new technologies or novel applications. They are risk-takers, investing resources into ideas with uncertain outcomes. They possess deep technical expertise in their chosen domains, balanced with solid business acumen, understanding market dynamics, customer needs, and financial management.

Technopreneurs are also highly adaptable, continuously learning and adjusting their strategies in response to the fast-paced tech environment.

When creating a minimum viable product (MVP) for a tech idea, key features should include the core functionality that solves the primary problem, a user-friendly interface for basic interactions, and a feedback mechanism for users to report issues and suggest improvements.

The steps to build the MVP involve designing wireframes and prototypes, developing the core features using agile methodology, conducting usability testing with a small group of users, and gathering and analyzing user feedback for further improvements.

Embracing Emerging Technologies

Technopreneurship offers numerous opportunities, particularly for IT students who are well-versed in emerging technologies.

The potential in this field is immense, driven by advancements in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), which are revolutionizing sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail by enhancing decision-making and automating processes.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is another significant area, connecting everyday devices to improve efficiency in smart homes, smart cities, and industrial automation.

Blockchain technology offers secure and transparent transaction methods, useful beyond cryptocurrencies in areas like supply chain management and healthcare.

Biotechnology innovations, including CRISPR and gene editing, address challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

Improving User Experience

One key opportunity in technopreneurship lies in identifying unmet market needs and gaps. Conducting thorough market research is essential to understand the pain points of target audiences and identify areas where technology can offer significant improvements. Focusing on niche markets that are underserved by existing solutions can build a loyal customer base.

Thinking globally and adapting solutions for international markets also presents substantial opportunities, addressing global challenges with localized approaches.

Innovation is at the heart of technopreneurship, with the potential to disrupt traditional industries by offering new and improved methods. Creating enhanced user experiences through user-friendly products that effectively solve problems ensures rapid adoption.

Additionally, developing solutions that contribute to sustainability and social impact can attract both customers and investors who value corporate responsibility.

When addressing competition faced by a tech startup, introducing unique features not offered by competitors, focusing on providing exceptional customer service and user experience, targeting specific niche markets to build a loyal customer base, and continuously innovating and updating products are key strategies to differentiate the product and gain a competitive edge.

Revenue Generation

When developing business models for a new app, various options can be considered. A freemium model offers basic features for free to attract users, with premium features available through a subscription.

Another option is an advertising model, where the free version includes unobtrusive ads and the premium version offers an ad-free experience.

Funding, Collaboration, and Partnerships

Partnering with established companies to co-develop technologies or integrate solutions can provide access to new markets and customers. Academic partnerships with universities can leverage resources and expertise for research and development.

Engaging with government programs and non-profits that support innovation and entrepreneurship can provide valuable support and resources.

For funding a promising tech idea but lacking resources, options include bootstrapping using personal savings and revenues from initial sales, seeking funding from angel investors who provide capital in exchange for equity, approaching venture capitalists for larger investments suitable for startups with high growth potential, and launching a crowdfunding campaign on platforms like Kickstarter or Indiegogo to raise funds and validate the idea through community support.

Government grants and competitions encourage innovation and offer both funding and visibility.

Marketing

In marketing a startup and acquiring the first 1,000 customers, various digital marketing strategies can be employed.

Using social media platforms for targeted ads and engaging content, implementing SEO strategies to improve organic search visibility, and creating a referral program offering discounts or rewards for new user referrals are effective approaches.

Partnering with influencers aligned with your purpose and building an email list to send newsletters featuring new products and special offers are additional strategies.

Scaling a Startup

As startups grow, operational changes are necessary. This includes automating processes and implementing scalable infrastructure, managing increased demand by hiring additional staff, establishing partnerships with suppliers, exploring new markets by adapting the product to local needs, and developing robust quality control processes to maintain product standards while gathering continuous customer feedback to improve offerings.

Technopreneurship presents an exciting and dynamic pathway for IT students. By leveraging emerging technologies, identifying market needs, fostering innovation, collaborating with partners, and securing funding, emerging startups can create impactful solutions that drive progress and make a difference.