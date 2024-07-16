YGG wraps up PH-wide Web3 campaign

The Yield Guild Games (YGG) Pilipinas Roadtrip concluded its nationwide Web3 campaign with a final stop on July 14 at the TriNoma mall in Quezon City.

The event, which began in Batangas then proceeded to Baguio, Cebu, Davao, and Bacolod, celebrated Web3 gaming and regional Filipino culture for the past year.

“The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip’s aim is to democratize access to the wealth of opportunities in Web3 to Filipinos all over the country,” said YGG Pilipinas co-founder and CEO Gabby Dizon.

International collaborators also joined the tour, including Mighty Bear Games CEO Simon Davis as well as Immutable executive producer Jill Keyshap and game product manager Martha Schoppa.

After a year of bringing Web3 gaming to Filipinos, the event ended by featuring game demonstrations, previews, and live matches by an impressive list of Web3 games and gaming platforms:

OP Games

Pixelverse

CARV.io

BreederDao

Everseed

Zeeverse

Mine of Dalarnia

Pirate Nation

Planet Mojo

Axie Infinity

Sipher Odyssey

Guild of Guardians

Rumble Racing Star

Arena of Faith

Petopia

Disi (YGG Esports Captain) also showcased the game “Parallel,” a free to play (F2P) trading card game online, and its mechanics.

The event also featured talks from official partners Coins.PH and Jambo, which also gave out free merch and in-game tokens to participants.

The event was also attended by Web3 and gaming leaders Gwapong Haseyo (BCH Gaming Community founder), JB (NFT X-Street co-founder), YellowPanther (Mocaverse ambassador), and KaizerGaming88 (gaming ecosystem lead at Aethir Cloud).

Aside from gaming, the event also held a cosplay competition, which dangled a total of P100,000 cash prize along with YGG merch and Jambo phones.

Tricia Anne Alis as Khay TRC

The winning cosplay categories included the Best in Anime, Best in Gaming, Top 3 Best in Sipher Odyssey, and Top 8 Best YGG Cosplay. There were a total of 13 winners.

For those who were not able to physically attend the event, the final leg of the YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip was replicated in the metaverse, allowing enthusiasts to able to attend virtually. This was done with the help of YGG Pilipinas’ virtual activations company partner, Edison.

YGG has also announced the staging of the YGG Play Summit on November 18-22, 2024.