Asus PH rolls out Vivobook S15, its first Copilot+ PC

Taiwanese tech firm Asus, in collaboration with chipmaker Qualcomm and software firm Microsoft, has launched in the Philippines its first Copilot+ PC – the Vivobook S 15.

The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is powered by the 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which has a Dual-Core Boost for responsive processing. The integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, meanwhile, provides the laptop its graphics prowess.

The Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (neural processing unit) that takes care of all the AI functions, taking away the added stress from the CPU and GPU. These three components are all combined into a single chip in the Snapdragon X Elite Platform.

The impressive hardware continues on with a 15GB DDR5 RAM for faster processing and memory allocations, paired with a 1TB SSD storage capacity.

The 15.6″ 3K Lumina OLED display and a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos sound makes the laptop an ideal machine for personal entertainment.

The hardware is encased in a 14.7-mm ultra-slim and 1.42-kilogram all-metal design with an RGB-backlit keyboard, blending minimalist aesthetics with strength and stability. The laptop also features a lay-flat hinge, so it could be opened to a 180°angle.

Going onto software, as part of the new era of Asus AI PCs and Asus AI apps, it has dedicated Copilot key in the keyboard, allowing users to easily open and interact with Microsoft Copilot as they go about their tasks.

The “Windows Studio Effects”, paired with the Asus AiSense IR Camera, gives the laptop a great presence-detection capabilities. It also has adaptive dimming, automatic framing, portrait blur, noise reduction, and creative filters – features that are perfect for online meetings or content creation.

The “Cocreator” function is integrated into the Windows Paint application. This allows users to make simple drawings then write a text prompt for the image.

Cocreator would then take these inputs and generate an image, which users could refine using the “creativity” slider or filter with different art styles.

The Asus AI also has the “Live Captions” function, which provides translated captions as users present on camera. This can also be used on videos to translate the audio as users watch it.

The Vivobook S15 is the first device to feature the “StoryCube” AI app, which is a one-stop AI media hub. The app allows users to compile media from various platforms, and sort or filter through them using categories of their own preference.

The AI would identify people and scenes in the media, and compile them for easy editing and posting to social media.

A purchase of the laptop also includes a free Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 lifetime license, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 retails for P84,995, but as part of the Asus “Cool for School Promo”, buyers could avail of bundles and discount before August 15. Users can also avail Home Credit’s 0% interest financing for up to 12 months.