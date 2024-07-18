Data center operator gets first chunk of P10.8-B loan from Landbank

A-FLOW, a newly formed joint-venture firm between local company Ayala Land Inc. and Japan-based FLOW Digital Infrastructure, has secured a P2.4-billion loan agreement representing the first tranche of its P10.8 billion 10-year loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The loan facility is intended for the development of the initial phase of the first A-FLOW data center campus located in Biñan, Laguna.

Currently under construction, the 6MW-IT capacity Phase 1A of the three-building data center campus project is targeted to be ready-for-service by the end of the year.

Landbank said the signing of the loan facility agreement underscores the mutual commitment to advancing the nation’s digital infrastructure and supporting the Philippines’ transition towards a more digitally integrated economy.

“This agreement marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to develop the largest carrier-neutral data center campus in the Philippines. We are excited to build an ecosystem to attract a combination of international hyperscale customers and local enterprise customers,” said A-FLOW president Amandine Wang.

Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz emphasized the importance of collaborating with key stakeholders, “We recognize that partnering with key players like A-FLOW is essential for advancing national development. And in this era of rapid digitalization, we are likewise ready to drive investments into the local data center market, along with other sectors contributing to our nation’s technological progress,” she said.

Ortiz further commented, “This is the first data center project financed by Landbank, and with this new partnership, we are confident that this project will yield significant economic benefits.”

For ALI president Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, digital transformation, cloud computing, and the rise of artificial intelligence are technologies that require robust and scalable data center solutions.

“Ayala Land is proud to be participating in this new opportunity leveraging our land and our capabilities to contribute to the country’s move towards a digital economy,” Dy said.

“Like any other infrastructure project, capital is key. So, we thank Landbank for the P10.8 billion loan facility to A-FLOW, a critical enabler for this project,” she added.