DJI debuts new enterprise drones in PH

Top drone maker DJI has launched in the country its new line of enterprise drones that are tailored for professional and industrial applications.

Garrick Hung, sales director of DJI, introduced the latest products under the DJI Enterprise line during a launch event in Quezon City.

The DJI Enterprise line focuses on four sectors of the industry: agriculture, energy, engineering, and public safety.

For the agriculture sector, the high-powered drones are able to provide crop scouting and field mapping capabilities. The high-resolution aerial images help in the early detection of pest infestation, disease outbreak, and nutrient deficiencies in specific portions of the farms.

The field mapping capabilities of the DJI Enterprise drones also ties in with the architecture, engineering, and construction. The upgraded camera payloads are capable of measuring distances, areas, and volumes, with a margin of error that ranges between 3 to 5cm.

With the help of LiDAR technology. it is also capable of generating 3D orthomosaic maps and point cloud models for a 3D representation of target areas or structures.

In the energy sector, like in the case of country’s geothermal plants, DJI Enterprise drones could conduct surveys of steam and power lines, which lessens the risks that personnel are exposed to.

The thermal imaging capabilities could also point out thermal anomalies in the system that would require servicing instead of replacing the large portions of it.

Lastly, for the public safety sector, the IR, thermal, and night vision cameras helps first responders to easily locate people in emergency situations or natural disasters, even on difficult terrain.

The 50°C maximum operating temperatures helps fire protection agencies determine the spread of fires and extent of damage.

For law enforcement, the camera payloads could help in locating persons of interest and surveillance. It also has spotlight and broadcasting payloads for crowd control and identification.

DJI Dock 2

The new DJI Enterprise line includes the DJI Dock 2, a drone docking system that features a lightweight yet sturdy design. It has an ingress protection (IP) 55 rating, making it dust- and water-resistant, making sure that the Matrice 3D or 3TD drone inside is safe.

The dock has weather change detection integrated into it, as well as a cloud-based operation system that allows users to control the dock and drone offsite using a laptop with Internet connection.

The drone itself has a an IP54 rating, so it could withstand operating during dusty conditions, as well as during light drizzles. It has a 10-km operating radius and is equipped with a wide-angle camera and tele camera, for clear images even at 50x zoom. The Matrice 3TD has the added IR camera for security and inspections.

DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series

The Mavic 3 includes Mavic 3E, Mavic 3T, and Mavic 3M. These are compact and portable drones that have a 6,000m above sea level maximum altitude, and 68.4Km/H top speed.

The Mavic 3E has a 20MP wide camera and 12MP Tele camera for a 56x zoom. The Mavic 3T has the same Tele camera, but has 48MP wide camera and thermal camera. The Mavic 3M feature a 20MP RGB camera and a 5MP multi-spectral camera for better surveillance and detection.

DJI Matrice 30 Series

Composed of Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T, these are mid-sized drones that have an IP 55 rating. This series has a maximum altitude of 7,000m, with upgraded blades, and a maximum speed of 82Km/H. It is both capable of being deployed remotely using the DJI Dock and has a 41-minute flight time.

The camera payload features a 48MP zoom camera, 12MP wide camera, and could generate 4K resolution videos. Both models have a laser rangefinder sensor for measurements, but the Matrice 30T features the added thermal imaging.

DJI Matrice 350 RTK

The largest drone in the line, the DJI Matrice 350 RTK has a 7,000m maximum altitude, 83Km/H top speed, and a 20Km maximum signal transmission.

The IP55 rating and night vision FPV camera makes this capable of flying even during light rains and poor lighting conditions. This model has a multi-payload support to take advantage of DJI Enterprise’s premium camera payloads.

DJI Zenmuse Payloads

The Zenmuse P1 is capable of taking a photo every 0.7s with its 45MP full-frame sensor, smart oblique capture, and 3-axis stabilized gimbal, making it perfect for photogrammetry and obtaining 3D models.

For point cloud models, the Zenmuse L2 has a detection range of 250m at 10% reflectivity, and 450m at 50% reflectivity, with its integrated LiDAR technology. It could also cover a 2.5 square kilometer area in a single flight for efficient area mapping coverage.

The Zenmuse H30 and H30T are designed for a more rounded utility, with their 48MP wide and 40MP zoom cameras. It also has IP54 ratings and could withstand a temperature range of -20°C to 50°C. Both have laser range finder and enhanced night vision, with the H30T having the added IR and thermal imaging.

All in the Zenmuse payload series is compatible with the DJI Matrice 350 RTK.

DJI CZ Payloads

Aside from camera payloads, the DJI Enterprise line also has optional payloads available for the Mavic 3 and Matrice 30 series.

The CZI GL10 is a 20W white LED light, capable of 100 meters effective illumination, with pitch control.

The CZI LP12 has up to 40w light power, and 120 meters light effectivity. It also has a 15-watt speaker with a 200m effectivity range.

For maximum light and broadcast power, the CZI LP35 makes use of 60w light power, with 150m light effectivity. The 126db speaker system allows it to have a 400m sound effectivity range. Due to its size, it is only compatible with the DJI Matrice 350 RTK.