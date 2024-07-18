National University to expand to 20 campuses in 10 years

The National University (NU) is embarking on an ambitious expansion strategy, aiming to establish 20 campuses across the Philippines by 2028.

Since the NU-SM partnership in 2008, NU has expanded campuses in Metro Manila and reaching key provinces like Laguna, Batangas, and now Bacolod.

NU said it strategically places campuses near residential and commercial centers. This proximity ensures convenience for students and fosters a community-focused educational environment.

To date, there are 11 NU campuses — the main campus and the Nazareth School in Sampaloc, Manila, NU MOA in Pasay, NU Fairview in Quezon City, NU East Ortigas in Pasig, NU Laguna in Calamba, NU Lipa in Batangas, NU Dasmarinas in Cavite, NU Baliwag in Bulacan, and NU Clark in Pampanga and NU Bacolod.

NU Bacolod will open in August this year while NU Las Pinas and Cebu campuses will open next year. Campuses in Pangasinan, Isabela, Davao, Iloilo, and Naga are set to open in the next three years.

“As we expand, we have a lot of faculty members who are, in a sense, returning residents to their hometown. We understand that there is the growing cost of education. Meaning, it’s one thing to pay the tuition fee, and another thing to cover the expenses of going to school including having to spend for a dorm, for food, throughout the whole four years;” said Dr. Renato Carlos H. Ermita Jr., NU president and CEO,

In 2008, SM acquired majority ownership of NU back when it was struggling to get enrollees since the 1998 fire that razed the main building of the university. The year before the partnership with SM, NU’s student population was only at 1,800.

Today, NU has 55,000 students with the university aiming to boost the student population to 100,000 by 2027. The opening of NU Bacolod and NU East Ortigas in August is expected to contribute to the growing student population.

By opening campuses in key cities like Bacolod, Las Pinas, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Naga, NU contributes significantly to local economies and community development.

This expansion does not only enhance educational opportunities but also attracts skilled faculty members who are passionate about nurturing talent in their home provinces.

“The objective of NU is to produce productive individuals, professionals and entrepreneurs. We hope that they are able to fulfill their career and life objectives. Our motto is ‘Education that works’ which means it’s sustainable and relevant. But our mantra, as always directed by our chairman Hans Sy and the family, is quality, affordability and accessibility. That’s why we keep our tuition fee very affordable and promote accessibility through the expansion,” Ermita said.

Graduates from the 124-year old university have been excelling in various fields in engineering and architecture.

NU’s recent collaboration with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on the 10,000 Digital Civil Servants Project exemplifies its proactive role in national development.

By training government personnel in digital skills, NU supports the country’s digital transformation agenda, preparing graduates for careers in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.