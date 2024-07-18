VST ECS donates projector to Links to support education initiatives

VST ECS Phils. Inc., in collaboration with Cisco Philippines, has donated a projector to Links, a non-government organization dedicated to building bridges for marginalized children in the Philippines by connecting people and organizations.

The donation was made possible through the proceeds collected from VST ECS’ recently concluded golf tournament.

Established in 2016, Links has successfully put up 16 Hooked on Books Libraries in select municipalities across the country. Their impactful projects, including the Hooked-on-Books Project, aim to foster a love for reading among children by creating effective reading and library programs.

The Hooked-on-Books Project involves engaging the entire community — teachers, parents, and community leaders — to a library and its accompanying reading program.

The project facilitates personal reading sessions, an efficient book-lending system, storytelling sessions, and a summer reading camp for children identified as frustrated readers.

The funds for the donation were raised through mulligan fees paid by players during the VST ECS and Cisco golf tournament, held on June 27, 2024, at the Tagaytay Highlands Golf Club.

The event was participated in by CIOs from select companies, VST ECS channel partners, and media friends. The ceremonial tee-off was led by Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS, Zaza Nicart, managing director of Cisco Philippines, and Robin Llamas, regional manager and country lead for Public Sector, Cisco Philippines.

“We are honored to support Links and their mission to empower marginalized children through education,” said Go.

“By providing this projector, we hope to enhance the learning experience and contribute to the success of Links’ Hooked on Books Project. We are grateful to our partners and participants for their generosity and support, which made this donation possible.”

Ning Doble, president and CEO of Links, expressed her gratitude: “This donation from VST ECS and Cisco will significantly aid our efforts in providing quality educational resources to children. We believe that every child deserves access to books and the opportunity to develop a love for reading, and this projector will be instrumental in making our reading programs even more engaging and effective.”

Links’ mission to connect people and organizations aligns perfectly with VST ECS’ commitment to community involvement and corporate social responsibility. This donation marks another step in VST ECS’ ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on society.