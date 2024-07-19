Converge ICT parent firm inks deal to expand Starlink satellite coverage in PH

Comclark, the Pampanga-based technology firm owned by emerging tycoon Dennis Anthony Uy, signed on Thursday, July 18, an agreement with tech company Data Lake to expand the coverage of Starlink satellite broadband in the country.

Photo shows (from left) Data Lake COO Jose Cobarrubias, Data Lake vice chairman and CEO Anthony Almeda, Comclark CEO Dennis Anthony Uy, and Comclark president and COO Benedicto Bulatao

Comclark is also the parent company of fiber Internet provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc., while Data Lake is the authorized Starlink low earth orbit (LEO) satellite-based Internet reseller in the Philippines.

“We have always believed that digital connectivity is a right of everyone so this collaboration with Data Lake brings us closer to realizing that vision to connect every Filipino using world-class broadband technologies,” Comclark and Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Uy noted that satellite connectivity complements Converge fiber broadband services as satellite signals can reach remote islands or mountainous areas which may be difficult to reach by fiber optic cables and also provide quality backup connections for critical infrastructure.

“We are pleased to partner with Comclark in bringing world-class Starlink satellite Internet to more Filipinos across the country,” Data Lake chairman Henry Sy Jr. said.

Starlink is a satellite Internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX, providing coverage to 80 countries.

Data Lake vice chairman and CEO Anthony Almeda said the company stands ready to work with Comclark to support the Philippine government and private organizations with Data Lake Managed Services and Starlink capabilities.

“We hope that this is just the beginning of our technology cooperation with Comclark and the Converge Group,” Almeda said.

Under the agreement, Data Lake will provide managed services utilizing Starlink further to enhance the strength and resilience of the Comclark network.