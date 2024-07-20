Saturday, July 20, 2024
type here...
e-Security

Memes abound amid massive global outages caused by CrowdStrike update

By Carlos Nazareno

A bad update by security provider CrowdStrike caused massive systems outages globally on Friday July 19, crippling operations by banks, airlines, trains, healthcare providers, businesses, and other institutions relying on Microsoft Windows.

The update caused affected machines to crash to the infamous Windows “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD) error message upon boot, rendering them unusable.

In the midst of the chaos, humorous memes flooded the Internet.

Here are a some of them from around the Web:

Companies like rival Kaspersky, KitKat, and Jobstreet Philippines also rode the wave and released materials capitalizing on the trend.

Even the Ateneo Human Rights Center, a university-based institution engaged in the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines, went along and released material of its own.

A number of Philippine institutions released statements over the disruption.

CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz released a statement on X.com to address the incident, but was met with outrage over an apparent lack of apology and with more memes in the comments section of his tweet:

Kurtz apologized in a later tweet:

Fixes for affected systems can be found at the CrowdStrike website. For affected Microsoft Azure virtual machines, recovery solutions are posted at the Azure website.

Previous article
Converge ICT parent firm inks deal to expand Starlink satellite coverage in PH
Next article
AMD says PC industry at ‘incredible moment in history’ due to AI

Subscribe

- Advertisement -spot_img

RELEVANT STORIES

spot_img

LATEST

- Advertisement -spot_img

© Newsbytes.PH. All rights reserved.