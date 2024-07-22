Nippon Paint seeks entries from architecture, interior design students

Nippon Paint (Coatings) Philippines has announced the theme of the 2024 AYDA Awards, “Converge: Glocal Design Solutions,” which formally opens the competition to architecture and interior design students in the Philippines who could later represent the country on the global stage.

Their talents could also be honed further through cross-learning opportunities and networking with leading industry figures and peers from across the region.

Chen Lee Siong, general manager of ﻿Nippon Paint (Coatings) Philippines, said: “It’s thrilling to see how these young designers will once again try to push the envelope in their designs. Their work will not only advance the field but also help address pressing societal needs, reflecting a truly transformative approach.”

This year’s theme is meant to challenge today’s designers to address emerging trends and global issues with humility and “groundedness” while encouraging the creation of sustainable and resilient designs across three key segments:

Social — How can our spaces play a role in bringing people together; for safer and more efficient use of spaces? Urban Development — How can our spaces contribute to the holistic growth of society without compromising the well-being of its communities? Environment — How can we invite nature into our spaces and have direct or indirect positive impacts on its surroundings?

A local implementing team will soon be conducting a school caravan to formally invite design schools throughout the country and explain to them the mechanics of the contest.

The team will also emphasize the important role of the mentors, who will not only guide the students in creating competitive design projects for the awards program — they also get a chance to attend a three-week, all-expenses-paid Design Discovery Program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design in the US worth at least $10,000 in the program’s June 2026 cohort.

This forms part of the package for The Harvard Design Discovery Program to be given to the gold winner/s.

Now on its 16th year, the AYDA Awards embody Nippon Paint’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of design talents.

Over the years, AYDA has solidified its status as one of Asia’s premier design awards, garnering over 50,000 entries from more than 1,300 tertiary education institutions spanning 19 geographical locations globally.

The award’s extensive reach has profoundly impacted the careers of countless young designers, offering participants first-hand industry knowledge, personalized coaching, and mentorship through workshops led by experienced professionals.

Highlighting the award’s influence, national winners Bnn Anjelo Tadeja and Maureen Abegail Mendoza recently demonstrated their exceptional talents in a face-to-face competition in Chennai, India, where they competed against top national winners from around the world.

Tadeja, an architecture student from the University of Northern Philippines in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, and Mendoza, an interior design student from University of San Carlos in Cebu City, both gained recognition at the AYDA Awards 2023/2024 for their creative and innovative solutions in addressing real-world challenges.

Their groundbreaking projects, “BILAG: From Scattered to Gathered Space for Sunbathed Grains” and “KITA-KITA: A Resilient Community Center,” stood out among the competition. “BILAG” reimagines the use of space through technological solutions that enhance agricultural environments, while “KITA-KITA” introduces smart infrastructure to build resilient community spaces.

The AYDA Awards offer a range of accolades:

AYDA Designer of the Year: One winner per category (Architectural & Interior Design) National Awards: Prize values determined by national teams Immersive Learning Experience: A three-week, all-expenses-paid Design Discovery Program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, worth up to $10,000 (June 2026 cohort) Silver Award: Cash prize + Internship opportunities Gold Award: Cash prize + Internship opportunities Honorary Mention (x2): Cash prize Nippon Paint Colour Award: Cash prize of $1,000 Best Sustainable Design: Cash prize of $1,000 Best Design Impact: Cash prize of $1,000

National Gold Winners will represent their countries at the AYDA International Awards in June or July next year.

“In the most poignant manner, AYDA is not just for students but also active change makers who are practicing spatial design. Our deepest gratitude to our mentors, lecturers, and judges who are willingly dedicating their efforts to raising a generation of socially responsible and conscious designers,” said Wee Siew Kim, group chief executive officer of the NIPSEA Group.