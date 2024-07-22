Sky Cable taps Converge ICT to upgrade Internet backbone

Sky Cable announced on Monday, July 22, that it has entered into a commercial arrangement with fiber broadband provider Converge ICT to enable Sky to upgrade its network and improve services to its subscribers.

In a joint statement, Sky president and chief operations officer Claudia Suarez said the initiative with Converge supports Sky’s transformation plan that is aimed at improving Sky’s products and services.

“Through the arrangement with Converge, we expect Sky and its subscribers to benefit from the world-class fiber network that Converge has built over the last few years,” she said.

Aside from the network upgrade, the Sky transformation program also calls for increased operational efficiency, greater financial discipline, and organizational improvements.

Converge president and co-founder Maria Grace Uy said that the arrangement will allow Converge to maximize its network and increase port utilization.

“This will be a revenue boost for Converge consistent with similar arrangements with other players as we are able to continue to monetize further our excess network capacity,” she said.

Converge has the largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the Philippines with over eight million ports and a fiber footprint extending over 700,000 kilometers that reaches 16 million Filipino homes nationwide. As of end-March 2024, Converge serves 2.3 million residential broadband subscribers across the country.

“As everyone knows, the first business that I built on my own was in cable television and with the increasing availability of fiber technology in the early 2000s outside the Philippines, my wife Grace and I decided to enter the fixed broadband business. So, I’m really excited that we are able to help Sky, the leader in the cable business, in its own transformation program by providing them the latest optical fiber technology,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

“We hope to replicate this business model and encourage other players to do the same,” Uy added.

Carlo Katigbak, president and CEO of ABS-CBN and concurrently a Sky director, expressed confidence that the initiative with Converge will bring positive benefits to Sky subscribers.

“We believe that this is the best way to move forward and stay focused on delivering superior customer experience,” he said.