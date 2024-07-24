BSP says 50% of retail payments in PH now in digital format

​The share of digital payment transactions to total monthly retail payments in the Philippines grew from 42.1 percent in 2022 to 52.8 percent in 2023, according to the 2023 Report on E-Payments Measurement of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

This indicates that the central bank has surpassed its target of digitalizing 50 percent of digital payments volume in the country under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2018-2023.

“We take pride in this achievement as proof that our pursuit of a cash-lite economy has consistently been progressing. We owe this to our citizens who are the foremost beneficiaries of a safe, efficient, and inclusive digital payments system. As we serve their payment needs and deepen financial inclusion, we are ready to bring digital finance to new heights,” said BSP governor Eli M. Remolona.

In terms of value, the latest e-payments measurement also showed that the share of monthly digital payments to total transactions increased to 55.3 percent in 2023 from 40.1 percent in 2022.

The main contributors to the rise in e-payments were merchant payments which accounted for 64.9 percent of monthly digital payments volume, person-to-person transfers at 19.3 percent, and business-to-business supplier payments at 6.1 percent, the central bank said.

“This is consistent with the growth in ownership of transaction accounts, which are mostly e-money accounts that are increasingly used for payments,” the BSP said.

With the country’s progress in digital payments adoption, the BSP said the country is strategically positioned to advance digital payments and to empower Filipino businesses and consumers into becoming more active contributors to economic growth.

“When Overseas Filipinos conveniently send remittances at faster and cheaper rates; when businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, accept e-payments and transact with suppliers and billers digitally; and when every Juan and Maria’s preferred mode of payment is digital – these represent the fulfillment of BSP’s vision of a safe, efficient, reliable and inclusive payment system,” Remolona said.