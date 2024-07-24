Dell beefs up enterprise data storage offerings in PH

US tech giant Dell Technologies is bolstering its enterprise data storage solution to give financial and operational advantages to customers and partners in the Philippines.

The Dell PowerStore Prime is the latest line of products in its all-flash storage platform, which could help improve the overall total-cost-of-ownership (TCO), the company said.

The PowerStore Prime was unveiled last Tuesday, July 23, in a webcast led by Karthik Ramalingam, presales senior director, and Rajiv Juneja, solutions engineering director, from the South Asia and Emerging Markets division of Dell Technologies.

Ramalingam and Juneja identified five main points of improvement, based on market trends and experience by their current PowerStore users. These are:

AI Explosion

Multi-cloud Strategy

Data Growth and Usage

Rising Energy Consumption

Evolving Threats

The executives said the PowerStore Prime Line addresses these points, starting with the PowerStore 4.0 software. It is a software-driven performance boost, to accommodate 30% more mixed workload, and 20% lower latency.

Aside from improved performance, PowerStore 4.0 also guarantees 5:1 data reduction and 28% power efficiency saving their customer’s operational cost for data storage.

The multi-cloud data mobility enhancement allows customers to connect their PowerStore to the Dell APEX Block Storage, giving better multi-cloud strategies and simplifying workload mobility.

Delving into the use of AI to simplify and automate IT management, PowerStore Prime has the Dell APEX AIOps. It is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) that provides insights into the system’s health, cybersecurity, and sustainability. It has incident detection and resolution capabilities, both for application and infrastructure, that reduces multi-cloud issues by 93%.

As for the hardware offerings, the PowerStore Prime line still has the triple-level cell (TLC) models available, but with it they are offering the quad-level cell (QLC) models. The QLC offers up to 60% improved performance than the TLC, at a lower operating cost.

The PowerStore storage appliance has an intelligent load balancing capabilities, to effectively distribute workload placement between mixed TLC and QLC clusters installed. The storage appliance has an operating minimum of 11 drives, and could be scaled up to 5.9 petabytes (1 petabyte = 1,000 terabytes).

The Lifecycle Extension, through Dell ProSupport and ProSupport Plus, future-proofs the PowerStore Prime line, as they provide 24/7 live support, flexible technology upgrades, capacity trade-ins, and storage advisory services.

Jason Encarnacion, Dell Philippines data center solution sales lead, said these features make PowerStore a great choice for storage platform across different types of industry and businesses, no matter the size.

The PowerStore Prime is going to be rolled-out through Dell’s Partner First Strategy for Storage program, giving incentives for collaboration.

Ronnie Latizano, Dell Philippines country general manager, said the approach reinforces their leadership in the data storage market by prioritizing partnerships to reach the market.

The Dell PowerStore 4.0, QLC data appliance, and multi-cloud data mobility are already available. Current PowerStore users are offered a free software upgrade through their service-level agreement (SLA) contract. Optional appliance upgrades for current users are also available.

The Dell APEX AIOPs Infrastructure Observability and Incident Management are available now, with the Application Observability coming out by October 2024.