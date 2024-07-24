Photo, video editing app Radiant debuts in PH

A new photo and video editing software has come to the Philippines and it is revolutionizing image processing for photography enthusiasts and beginners who want vibrant and realistic details on their photos.

Radiant Photo was founded by renowned landscape photographer Elia Locardi, who wanted to make a photo and video editing software that is simple, easy to use, and without any gimmicks.

“No, you would not be able to add unicorn to photos,” he jokingly said during the launch in Makati City. “But, the features of the software would bring out the image close to how you see it with your eyes.

Radiant Photo’s “pixel perfect” processing uses fully adaptive AI technology to provide per-pixel analysis, optimizing it, but never losing any details. It also has scene detection to determine the proper tones to be applied for each image, and preserving the colors.

Locardi stressed that the app does not use generative AI, so each pixel is analyzed and optimized but no new pixels are added.

The AI used in Radiant Photo is trained using images made by professional photographers including Locardi and Radiant Photo ambassadors to create presets that would optimize any image fed into the software.

The AI also feature skin tone detection and is trained to recognize every skin tone in the world, as well as to optimize images based on that skin tone.

The presets themselves would not be restrictive to the users, as they could be adjusted to preference. This would then be applied to any image opened in the software for easy processing.

For editing purposes, the software feature three distinct modes:

“Quick Edit” applies the presets you have in the software, and you could cycle through them to choose the best one for your photo.

“Detailed Edit” is where you could adjust different parameters, including depth, contrast, and light diffusion.

“Color Grade” is where color casts are removed, saturation at different points in the image is adjusted, and color corrections are done.

Even though the Radiant Photo makes use of AI technology, it remains to be a software and does not need Internet connection to function, although it needs to updated occasionally. The software could work as a stand-alone photo and video editing platform, but it could also be a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom Classic.

The Radiant Photo launch was co-presented by the Ayala Foundation, who held the event at Ayala Museum last July 20. Summit Creatives, a provider of camera bags and carry solution systems for creators and adventurers, was also a co-sponsor.

The Radiant Photo is available at $49 per year, with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It is available as a desktop program or a smartphone app.