AMD bares ‘short delay’ in release of new Ryzen 9000 Series chips for laptop, PCs

Chipmaker AMD announced on Thursday, July 25, that there will be slight delay in the commercial availability of its new Ryzen 9000 Series processors for laptops and desktop PCs.

In a media statement, the US-based semicon giant said the initial batch of Ryzen 9000 Series chips failed to reach the level of standard it has set for its products.

“During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations,” stated Jack Huynh, AMD SVP and GM of computing and graphics.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units. As a result, there will be a short delay in retail availability.”

As a result, Huynh said the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors will now go on sale on August 8 while the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors will go on sale on August 15.

“We pride ourselves in providing a high-quality experience for every Ryzen user, and we look forward to our fans having a great experience with the new Ryzen 9000 series,” the official said.

The Ryzen 9000 processors, which are touted as the world’s fastest consumer desktop processors, were first announced by AMD chief executive Lisa Su at the Computex 2024 in Taiwan.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for AMD as the rapid and accelerating adoption of AI is driving increased demand for our high-performance computing platforms,” Lisa said during her keynote speech at the annual tech confab.

AMD said the Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors are based on the “Zen 5” architecture, which promises leadership performance in gaming, productivity, and content creation.