Converge ICT taps Ribbon to deploy optical networking technology

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions is collaborating with Nasdaq-listed firm Ribbon Communications to pioneer in the Philippines the latter’s leading-edge Apollo optical networking system which will optimize data transmission across the Internet provider’s backbone network.

Converge is breaking ground on Ribbon’s 5 nanometer (nm) – 140Gbaud transmission chipset that will expand its fiber network capacity from its existing 800 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to 1.2 Terabit per second (Tbps) per channel within the network, offering thrice the needed capacity for hyperscale applications that typically require around 400 Gbps.

According to Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy, the said technology will equip its network to meet the increasing demand for large-scale capacity amid the rapid surge in data consumption and acceleration of cloud-native applications and services.

“Ribbon’s solution surpasses our stringent requirements for this overlay on our existing backbone, enabling us to set a new standard for innovation. This new technology will bring our customers unprecedented speed and high bandwidth availability amid the growing demand for data-intensive applications,” said Uy.

Compared to the existing network technology, Ribbon’s 5-nm chipset delivers superior performance, is more energy efficient, and has better heat management capabilities. This makes it one of the most sustainable technology for optical networks available today.

In the long term, these advancements are expected to not only result in significant power and cost savings for Converge but also make its network more efficient as it improves reliability, enhances data transfer speeds, and supports scalability.

Likewise, Converge is also leveraging Ribbon’s Muse SDN Domain Orchestration, which provides the necessary toolsets to maximize its network capabilities and ensure peak efficiency with automation, planning, node design, and real-time control.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Converge ICT with this major new deployment. Coupled with our technology, our local presence and proven round-the-clock after-sales support are key factors in our ability to support Converge ICT as they ramp their network to meet increasing demand for capacity,” said Ribbon COO and EVP Sam Bucci.

Texas-based Ribbon Communications is a global provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks.

The network technology adoption is just one of the several investments Converge made over the years to augment its network infrastructure. In 2021, Converge doubled its metro backbone capacity to 800 Gbps from its previous capacity of 400 Gbps.

Recently, Converge also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with another US-based technology leader Super Micro Computer to jointly establish AI-powered, green data centers in the Philippines.