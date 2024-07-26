US firm Equinix enters PH market after acquiring 3 data centers from TIM

US-headquartered digital infrastructure company Equinix recently announced its planned entry into the Philippines with the acquisition of three data centers from local tech firm Total Information Management (TIM).

Through the acquisition, the American firm said it is now its extending Platform Equinix to the Philippines, allowing local businesses to expand globally across 71 markets while overseas companies can seize the digital opportunities presented in the country.

The acquisition of the three data centers, which includes a recently opened facility in Manila, will provide more than 1,000 cabinets of capacity and land for further expansion.

“Following Equinix’s recently announced expansions in Malaysia and Indonesia, this strategic move aims to help businesses expand and capitalize on the digital opportunity of the fast-growing Southeast Asia region,” a joint statement from both companies said.

The Philippine digital economy is expected to continue its upward climb towards $35 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

The country is also seeing a surge in demand for digital infrastructure services, driven by a highly engaged digital population, a booming e-commerce adoption and various government initiatives to promote digitization, such as the E-Government Masterplan 2022 and the Digi-Ed 2028 program.

Existing customers of TIM, including network and financial services companies, will continue to receive service support while also gaining access to Equinix’s global ecosystems of more than 10,000 companies, including more than 2,000 networks and 3,000 cloud and IT service providers.

Jeremy Deutsch, president for Asia-Pacific at Equinix said: “We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the Philippines, a vibrant and rapidly expanding digital economy that presents immense opportunities for our valued customers and partners. This strategic acquisition, combined with our recent expansions in Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as the awarded data center capacity in Singapore, will greatly enhance our footprint in the region.

“This expanded digital infrastructure will also enable our customers to thrive and embrace digital transformation, harnessing the potential of emerging technologies like AI. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our vision to extend our leadership in the Asia-Pacific region, while driving the acceleration of the digital economy.”

Jose Mari M. Antunez, chairman of Total Information Management, commented: “Equinix’s strong reputation and expertise in the industry make them the ideal partner to take our data center business to new heights. While TIM will continue to remain as a system integrator, helping our customers through their digital transformation strategies, this deal will bring immense benefits to our customers.

“Equinix’s global platform and extensive network will provide enhanced connectivity, scalability and access to a thriving ecosystem of partners. We are confident that Equinix’s commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach will ensure a seamless transition and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

As part of Equinix’s ambitious investment plans in the Asia-Pacific region, the company will expand in new markets including Jakarta, Indonesia and Chennai, India later this year.

With the capacity allocation by the government, Equinix will also expand its footprint in Singapore.

Currently, the global footprint of Equinix spans 260 data centers across 71 metros and 33 countries. In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently operates 56 data centers in 14 key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, including the recently opened data centers in Johor and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.