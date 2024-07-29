Social movement unveils visual exhibit on West Philippine Sea

Angkin PH, a non-partisan social movement, recently hosted an immersive public exhibit at Level 4 of Trinoma, paying tribute to the West Philippine Sea.

Held last July 27 to 28, the display highlighted the West Philippine Sea’s crucial role in shaping the country’s national identity and the importance of protecting its natural resources.

“’Tunay na Yaman’ is more than just an exhibit; it is a call to action. By honoring the West Philippine Sea through this artistic and educational journey, we aim to inspire a collective effort to protect and cherish this true treasure. We hope the exhibit will leave visitors with a profound sense of pride in their natural heritage and a renewed commitment to preserving the West Philippine Sea for future generations,” said Frankie Torres, Angkin representative.

Established in November 2023, Angkin collaborated with its public partner, the Philippine Navy Reserve Command and local advocacy groups, to promote a collective and peaceful effort to protect the West Philippine Sea.

The initiative raises awareness for vulnerable coastal areas and advocates for energy and resource autonomy while fostering discussions on the Philippines’ benefits from the sea.

As part of the commemoration, the event dived deeply into the West Philippine Sea’s potential as a source of energy independence, its role in sustaining marine biodiversity, and its impact on the livelihoods of countless Filipino fishermen and their families.

The photos, videos, and other artworks presented gave the audience a closer look into the West Philippine Sea’s economic and ecological importance, and the challenges faced by local communities.

One of Angkin’s showstopper displays is the short documentary “Presyo, Pamasahe, Pamumuhay,” which sheds light on the struggles of jeepney drivers, illustrating how ongoing conflicts in the West Philippine Sea impact fuel prices and other essential expenses.

With more than 6.1 million views in social media, this documentary has inspired Filipinos to voice the country’s sovereignty and protection of resources.

Angkin PH’s main partner, the Philippine Navy Reserve Command (NRC), has contributed to the campaign through surveillance and monitoring, providing support in maritime operations, as well as training and readiness.

To date, Angkin PH’s activities have included:

Relief efforts for fishermen in Burias Island, Masbate, conducted from June 28 to 30.

Support for the NRC feeding and outreach program, Project PEARLS, benefiting 400 children in Tondo, held on July 6.

Participation as an advocacy partner in RunRio’s “Takbo para sa WPS” Luzon leg at the Mall of Asia Complex, on July 7.

Angkin PH has also shared news digests, short-form content, and a documentary through their social media channels.

During the event, Lieutenant commander Lady Chatterly Alvaro-Sumbeling of the Philippine Navy performed a song titled “WPS Akin Ka”, which she herself wrote. The song is available on YouTube.