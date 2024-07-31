House passes bills on ‘roll-over Internet’, motorcycles-for-hire

The House of Representatives has approved House Bill 10289 or the proposed “Roll-over Internet Act” on final reading with 198 votes.

The measure would regulate and institutionalize the roll-over data allocation scheme and mandate all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement a roll-over data allocation system for their subscribers which can be consumed in the preceding month.

The bill would penalize ISPs which will not comply with the provisions of the measure. Penalties include a P50,000 fine per violation and revocation of the ISP’s license and franchise for repeated violations.

At the same time, the House also approved a bill seeking to regulate motorcycles-for-hire on third and final reading.

The chamber, voting 200 against 1 and zero abstention, has approved HB 10424 which allows the operation of motorcycles as common carriers for the transportation of passengers and goods, including parcels and mail.

Once enacted into law, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) would be given the power to regulate the operation of motorcycles-for-hire operating in areas where there are no operating digital platforms.

However, the same proposed legislation also requires the registration of Motorcycle Taxi Platform Providers (MTPPs) and Online E-commerce Platform Providers (OEPPs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission and sets forth the minimum accreditation requirements that must be maintained by these digital platforms.

LTFRB is also tasked to prescribe the fares, surcharges and other transportation fees that may be charged by operators, OEPPs or MTPPs for motorcycle-for-hire services.

The fare structure shall be set in consultation with the motorcycles-for-hire industry and subject to the approval of the Department of Transportation.

HB 10424 also holds the operator and the MTPP or OEPP jointly and solidary liable for death, injuries, or damage to property occurred in the course of operating a motorcycle-for-hire, with rights of subrogation against any party at fault.

“The House of Representatives acknowledges that motorcycles-for-hire not just serve as an efficient alternative to mass public transportation but also a viable source of livelihood for Filipinos,” House speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said.

“This bill aims to provide safe, sufficient, and economical mode of public transport by allowing and regulating the use of motorcycles as public utility vehicles,” he added.