IPOPHL rolls out Madrid e-Filing to give PH trademarks global reach

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) launched at the first Philippines Trademark Conference last week the Madrid e-Filing system set to enable local businesses with broader global reach.

The Madrid e-Filing system is an online platform designed by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to streamline the filing of international trademark applications under the Madrid System.

The tool simplifies the process for applicants, enabling them to electronically submit applications, monitor their status and manage trademark portfolios across multiple countries through a single, user-friendly interface.

It features two primary modules:

Applicant Filing Module, which simplifies application processes, and Office of Origin Module, customizable for IP offices to manage filings.

With these modules, stakeholders can not only submit trademark applications online but also directly communicate with their Office of Origin and promptly address any irregularity notices issued by WIPO.

The platform enhances efficiency by auto-populating essential mark information from national registries, facilitating a seamless and paperless process.

WIPO supports the system with robust features including user authentication, translation services and continuous technical assistance.

Madrid e-Filing boasts advanced capabilities such as the import of certified IP office data, integrated classification and translation tools, a robust payment platform and in-app management of irregularity letters, ensuring a swift and accurate filing process.

These features are available as a free service to all national and regional IP offices.

“The Madrid e-Filing system offers significant benefits to the Philippines and its stakeholders, including a simplified application process that reduces complexity and costs, enhanced global reach allowing businesses to protect trademarks in multiple countries with one application, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand internationally through a user-friendly interface and integration with IPOPHL to harmonize with global standards,” said IPOPHL director general Rowel S. Barba.

“In all, this improves document exchange and overall intellectual property infrastructure that entices others to safeguard their IP without fear of hurdles in the process and bolsters global competitiveness,” he added.