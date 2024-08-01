Smart Omega Empress team captures MLBB Women’s title in Saudi Arabia

The Smart Omega Empress team, the all-Filipina group from Cebu, has emerged as champions at the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)” Women’s Invitational (MWI) 2024, which was held last July 24 to 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A total of 63 players from 12 countries participated in the tournament. Aside from the Philippines, the other nations included Brazil, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, US, Russia, Vietnam, and Canada.

The Philippine delegation was composed of team captain Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero, Rica Fatima “Amoreee” Amores, Sheen “Shinoa” Perez, Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto, and Gwyneth “Not Ayanami” Diagon.

During the final match, the Smart Omega Empress faced crowd favorites Team Vitality from Indonesia, who had a three-year, 24-tournament winning streak. However, that streak ended with a 3-0 series win by the gutsy Filipinas.

Additionally, Smart Omega Empress member Shinoa received the MVP title in the tournament, using Melissa as her main hero.

The team met with the media on July 30, straight from the airport, to share their experiences in this significant event.

“We have prepared long and hard for this and we are glad to represent the Philippines on the global stage and showcase the talent of Filipinas in esports,” team captain Meraaay said.

She emphasized that it was their “empress mentality” that led them to victory. The team hopes that their win will increase awareness of female esports opportunities and inspire youth to upskill.

The team members said they was inspired by the overwhelming Filipino support they received during the games, and also by Smart Communications, which backed the team through their journey.

Photo shows (standing from left) Smart Omega CMO Froi Endaya, Smart SVP for Wireless Kristine A. Go, PLDT and Smart chairman & CEO Manuel V Pangilinan, PLDT and Smart SVP John Y. Palanca, PLDT and Smart head of sports Jude H. Turcuato, and Smart Omega CEO Christopher Quimpo and the Smart Omega Empress team & coach

Jude H. Turcuato, head of sports at PLDT and Smart, stated: “We are immensely proud of Smart Omega Empress, not only for carrying our brand, but for representing the Philippines in the global arena, proving that we have the skills and talent to make history in the world of esports.”

The MWI featured a $550,000 prize pool, with $180,000 going to the champion team.

The team headed out for a brief rest before going back to training and showcase their skills at the upcoming Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand in November.