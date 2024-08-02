DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Tackling PH overtourism with technology

Overtourism has become a significant issue in many popular tourist destinations around the world, including Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

In cities like Venice, Barcelona, and Cancun, the overwhelming number of visitors has led to environmental degradation, strain on local infrastructure, and a decline in residents’ quality of life.

These countries have implemented various strategies to manage tourist numbers and mitigate the adverse effects of overtourism.

Learning from these international examples, it is crucial to address and manage overtourism in the Philippines effectively to preserve its natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The Impact of Overtourism

Overtourism leads to environmental degradation, with high tourist volumes causing pollution, habitat destruction, and strain on natural resources.

Boracay faced severe environmental issues, including water pollution and beach erosion, prompting a six-month closure for rehabilitation in 2018.

Infrastructure in popular tourist spots such as El Nido and Coron in Palawan often becomes overburdened, leading to traffic congestion and inadequate waste management.

After the pandemic, El Nido recorded more than 500,000 visitors in 2023. This rapid growth has put pressure on the island’s marine ecosystems, leading to environmental concerns such as the potential damage to its coral reefs.

In 2023, Boracay saw over 2 million tourists, exceeding the island’s target and raising concerns about maintaining sustainable tourism practices that were put in place after its rehabilitation closure in 2018.

The island continues to attract large numbers of visitors, and local authorities are emphasizing responsible tourism to preserve the island’s environment

Economically, while tourism boosts local economies, it can drive up the cost of living for residents. In Cebu, the increased demand for local delicacies like danggit has raised prices, making them less affordable for locals.

I remember this in my early visits to Cebu when I used to receive dried danggit, squid, and others as a delicacy gift. I was told how their prices increased, becoming less affordable to locals, because of local and international tourists buying them at higher prices.

The commercialization of cultural sites and practices can dilute their authenticity, as seen in Vigan, where the influx of tourists has led to the commodification of cultural heritage.

Baguio also experiences severe traffic congestion and strain on public services during peak seasons. The city’s infrastructure struggles to accommodate the large number of tourists, leading to pollution and degradation of natural attractions such as Burnham Park and the Botanical Garden.

Tagaytay, with its cool climate and views of Taal Volcano, attracts numerous visitors, especially during weekends and holidays.

The heavy tourist influx results in traffic jams, pollution, and pressure on local resources, impacting the quality of life for residents and the environment.

Famous for the Chocolate Hills and pristine beaches, Bohol faces challenges related to environmental degradation and resource management. The high number of tourists visiting these natural attractions contributes to soil erosion, waste management issues, and damage to coral reefs.

Known for its rich cultural heritage and protected indigenous areas, Chocolate Hills has seen the development of resorts in culturally sensitive and protected zones, which were not supposed to be allowed. This unauthorized development threatens the preservation of cultural and natural sites. This was also seen in Davao’s Mount Apo.

Technological Solutions to Overtourism

Digitalization and various technologies should be put to use to manage overtourism. In Boracay, after its rehabilitation, technology is used to monitor visitor numbers and ensure compliance with new environmental regulations. This helps maintain the balance between tourism growth and sustainable development.

Visitor management systems can help control tourist numbers. For example, online booking and permit systems, like those used for the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, manage visitor numbers and prevent overcrowding. Smart tickets using QR codes or RFID technology can streamline visitor flow and provide real-time data on tourist numbers.

Dynamic pricing models, implementing variable pricing based on demand, can help spread visitor numbers. Higher prices during peak times can discourage overcrowding and incentivize visits during off-peak periods.

Real-time data collection through sensors and IoT devices can monitor foot traffic and environmental conditions, providing data for managing tourist impacts.

Predictive analytics, analyzing historical and real-time data, allows for the prediction of peak tourist periods, enabling authorities to implement measures like dynamic pricing or increased staffing to manage crowds effectively.

Mobile applications can enhance tourist management and experiences. Tourist apps can provide information about the best times to visit attractions, alternative sites, and guidelines on sustainable tourism practices.

Eco-friendly apps promoting practices like recycling locations, sustainable dining options, and public transport routes can encourage responsible behavior among tourists.

Conclusion

Overtourism presents significant challenges for the Philippines, impacting the environment, economy, and local communities.

By implementing visitor management systems, data analytics, mobile applications, and dynamic pricing, the Philippines can promote sustainable tourism practices that preserve its natural and cultural treasures while ensuring a positive experience for both tourists and residents.