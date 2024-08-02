First Digital Cities Awards fete outstanding cities for digital transformation

With the goal of recognizing the efforts of 19 digital cities with launched roadmaps under the Digital Cities Program, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) hosted the first Digital Cities Awards 2024 last July 24 at the Fili Hotel in Kawit Island, Cebu City.

The landmark event, held in conjunction with Contact Islands 2024 from July 24-26 hosted by the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP), provided a platform for the cities to showcase their potential and engage with industry leaders and investors.

The cities have demonstrated their commitment to becoming hubs for IT-BPM investment, significantly contributing to job creation and revenue generation. This aligns with the primary goal of the Digital Cities Program, which aims to drive economic growth and development throughout the countryside.

The event was graced by DICT undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, who acknowledged the efforts of both government and private sector partners in building technology-driven communities.

“Through this initiative, all of us are not just building digital cities; we are also building communities where technology and innovation thrive, where jobs and opportunities are boundless, and where every Filipino can dream and achieve,” Batapa-Sigue added.

DICT director Emmy Lou Delfin highlighted the journey of the digital cities, noting their transformation from the Next Wave Cities initiative that began in 2007.

She cited the progress each city has made in becoming digital leaders, setting new standards, and inspiring others.

Delfin underscored how the hard work and innovation of the cities have impacted their communities, emphasizing the importance of their milestones.

IBPAP president and CEO Jack Madrid delivered a call to action on why investors should consider investing in these cities.

He emphasized that the cities are not merely hubs of technology but are also epicenters of innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

“The digital cities provide the necessary environment for businesses to thrive, communities to flourish, and for innovation to continue seamlessly in the countryside,” Madrid stated.

The event culminated with a networking session that facilitated sharing and collaboration with more than 500 attendees including industry experts and international industry partners.

Among the recognized digital cities were:

Antipolo City,

Balanga City,

Batangas City,

City of San Fernando (La Union),

General Santos City,

Iligan City,

Iriga City,

Legazpi City,

Puerto Princesa City,

Roxas City,

City of San Fernando (Pampanga),

Tagbilaran City,

Taytay (Rizal),

Tuguegarao City,

Zamboanga City,

Dagupan City, Cabanatuan City,

Laoag City, and

Malolos City

In addition to the 31 Digital Cities of the Philippines, other notable locations that can cater to the growing demand of the IT-BPM industry include the six Centers of Excellence:

Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Clark, Bacolod City, Davao City, and Iloilo City

The seven Next Wave Cities were also recognized:

Baguio City, Cagayan de Oro City, Dasmariñas City, Dumaguete City, Lipa City, Naga City, and Sta. Rosa City

This year, DICT has further expanded the program to include other high-potential locations, collectively known as the Philippine Digital Ecosystems.