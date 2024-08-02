First International Nuclear Science Olympiad underway with PH as host

The first-ever International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) has begun with Philippines serving as pioneering host for the event.

The INSO is intended to become an annual tournament organized and is supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to promote a safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology, as part of the United Nation (UN)’s sustainability goals.

This year, the tournament will test the knowledge and skills of 59 participants, who are all at junior or senior secondary school level and under the age of 20.

The participants are from Bahrain, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iran, Jordan, and the Philippines.

Representatives from Indonesia, Japan, and Syria are also joining the event as observers.

After coming into the country last July 31, the participants are hosted by the INSO committee from August 1 to 6.

They would be undergoing theoretical and practical exams on August 2 and 4, and they would be scored individually based on the golds they would earn from these two tests.

Dr. Carlo Arcilla, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) director and chair of the 1st INSO Steering community, said the objective of INSO is not only to advance nuclear science, but also to form collaborative partnerships, for an educational, cultural, and social exposure.

Aside from the exams, the participants would also have excursions to experience the Philippine culture and visit nuclear research facilities.

The Olympiad is organized by the PNRI in coordination with the IAEA. It is also supported by the Department of Education, DOST-National Research Council of the Philippines, Philippine Nuclear Science Foundation, and University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital.

Private sector partners include Meralco, Valar Atomics, Aboitiz, ISI E-Beam, ALVTechnologies, GNPower Ltd. Co, Curio, and Apex Mining Co., Inc.

The champion of the first INSO will be announced on Aug. 6, at the closing ceremonies, to be held at SMX Convention Center. For next year, the INSO will be hosted by Malaysia.