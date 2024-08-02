Recto to BIR: Improve revenue collection thru digitalization

Department of Finance (DOF) secretary Ralph G. Recto has reminded the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) that revenue collections must see sustained improvements through digitalization in order to help the government meet the people’s needs and further grow the economy.

“For the truth is, when fiscal targets are not met, it is the people who pay for such failure. Projects that would improve their lot today are denied of funding, creating a pile-up of debts that will be paid by our children tomorrow,” he said in his keynote speech at the BIR’s 120th anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 1.

“However, when revenue improvement is sustained, the needs of the people are met. This makes possible investments that spur economic growth, which in turn, creates jobs, improves income, and increases our people’s capacity to pay taxes. This is the virtuous cycle we are championing,” Recto added.

During the event, BIR also unveiled its new logo and Web portal.

The new logo features the Philippine Eagle, three stars, a sun wreath, and the colors of the Philippine flag.

The new BIR Web portal, meanwhile, was developed with the help of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

BIR commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said the new portal aims to create a balance between convenience in accessing tax information, BIR updates, eServices, and an impression of professionalism and modernity in the 21st century.

Recto reiterated his call to leverage digitalization to promote the ease of paying taxes, citing the BIR’s Digital Roadmap for 2024-2028 as a guide on how to achieve their goal.

“I am sticking to my guns that more revenues can be raised by simplifying, shortening, streamlining, and speeding up the process, without leaving the government shortchanged, than a slew of higher, newer tax laws,” he said.

Recto asserted that information technology should be deployed as liberation technology that makes the life of taxpayers easier, as complex payment processes discourage tax obedience.

Which is why he encouraged the BIR to keep up its digitalization initiatives and implement the Online Registration Update System; the Optimized Knowledge Management for Chatbot Revie; and the Electronic One-Time Transaction System, among others to prove its capabilities in ICT infrastructure.

“Siguraduhin po natin na integrated at konektado ang mga ito para sa walang tigil na serbisyo sa ating mga taxpayers at sa mas mabisang pangagasiwa ng buwis,” Recto said.

Apart from these, the DOF chief stressed the importance of stronger coordination between government agencies through data-sharing to create a united front in plugging tax leakages and loopholes.

The recently established Swift Corporate and Other Records Exchange (SCORE) Protocol –– a pilot project of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the BIR, allows the swift sharing of data and empowers the bureau to harmonize records of registered corporations to enhance tax collection efficiency.

Recto affirmed that the partnership is key to the successful rollout of the proposed imposition of value-added tax (VAT) on digital services.

Recto tasked the BIR to collect P3.05 trillion this year, or a daily collection of P8.2 billion or P342.5 million per hour.