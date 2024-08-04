BPI cybersecurity confab tackles emerging threats in age of AI

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) spearheaded the Cybersecurity and Consumer Protection Conference last July 31 as part of its effort to further strengthen the country’s cybersecurity efforts in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Themed as “Securing Consumer Trust and Fortifying Cyber-Resilience in an AI World,” the conference also underscored the importance of involving both public and private sectors in the conversation to effectively foster policies that promote consumer protection and cybersecurity.

“At BPI, one of our main thrusts is digitalization. We understand that as we embrace the digital age, it is necessary that we shield our digital systems from the ever-evolving cyber threats that endanger our operations and the trust of our customers,” said TG Limcaoco, BPI president and CEO.

“This commitment to safeguarding our digital infrastructure is not just a business imperative but a responsibility we owe to our stakeholders and to the nation.”

The conference featured experts from the Senate, House of Representatives, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), National Privacy Commission (NPC), the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), USAID Better Access and Connectivity (BEACON) project, and Secure Connections.

“We are thankful to have benefitted from the wealth of essential information shared by the government, the private sector, and international organizations. Their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges that come with AI allow banking institutions like BPI to make better-informed decisions on ensuring safer and more secure digital banking services for the public,” said Ginbee Go, BPI Consumer Banking Head.

“We at BPI have made it a point to continue working closely with various stakeholders to create a more resilient and secure environment through better technology, supportive regulations, strong enforcement and sustained education. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility of public and private sectors with the active vigilance and participation of every citizen,” she added.

The BPI Cybersecurity and Consumer Protection Conference saw nearly 200 in-person participants, including industry leaders, government officials, media, students, and cybersecurity professionals.

Highlights of the conference included calls for stronger legislative measures, enhanced inter-agency cooperation, and the adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies to protect consumers in the digital age.

“We are proud to support the government’s cybersecurity initiatives aimed at protecting Filipinos from various scams and cyber threats. The collaborative efforts of our government and private sector partners are crucial in creating a secure and resilient cyber environment for all,” Limcaoco said.