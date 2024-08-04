BPI marks start of 173rd year with 3-day ‘MyFiesta’ promo event

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is celebrating its 173rd anniversary and is starting its anniversary month with the BPI MyFiesta, a three-day event from August 2 to 4 at the Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City, Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod City, and SM CDO Downtown Premier.

The event features the car dealerships, real estate developers, green solutions, and loan offers, according to BPI Retail Lending and Bancassurance Group head Dexter Cuajotor.

Cuajotor that BPI MyFiesta will be a one-stop destination for “exploring ways to achieve your dream car, home, motorcycle, and more.”

During the event, BPI Auto Loans will offer low monthly amortization rates, low downpayment, and waived bank fees of up to P173,000.

They are also introducing BPI MyKotse, which extends the payment plan for up to seven years or 84 months, with low monthly amortization rates.

For those looking for their next home, BPI MyBahay is a housing loan that offers 7% interest and is fixed for a 7-year period. BPI will also provide a discount of P7,000 for every 1 million on the loan, up to a maximum of P173,000.

For motorcycle enthusiasts, BPI Motorcycle Loan offers monthly amortization discounts of P500 off for a 12-month term, P600 off for a 24-month term, and P700 for a 36-month term. This offer is currently available through their partnership with Yamaha Motor Philippines.

Apart from the loan offers, BPI is introducing a BPI Green Solution partner, Cubo, which offers a modular eco-friendly housing solution that is customizable to the buyers’ needs and available space.

They also have a Green Solution partner for motoring, BYD Auto Co., which features electric cars, sedans, and SUVs.

During the event, there will be booths from BPI’s partner dealers, who have offers of their own. The motoring partners include:

Ford Philippines

Honda Cars Philippines

Hyundai Philippines

Kia Philippines

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Nissan Philippines

Toyota Motor Philippines

The developer partners include:

Avida Land

Amaia Land

DMCI Homes

RLC Residences

There are also booths for the BPI motorcycle partner, Yamaha Motor Philippines, and brand partners BPI MS Insurance, BPI AIA, and True Value.

The BPI MyKotse and MyBahay offers are available until September 30, while the BPI Motorcycle Loan offers are available until December 31.