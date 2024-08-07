Coins.ph intros Yassi Pressman as brand ambassador

Philippine crypto app Coins.ph announced on Monday, Aug. 5, the selection of local celebrity Yassi Pressman as its new brand ambassador.

With the announcement, the company said it will launch a new ad campaign featuring Pressman and Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhou to reach a wider audience and promote financial inclusion in the country.

Zhou explained they chose Pressman because of “her dedication to making a positive impact on people’s lives and her vibrant personality aligns perfectly with our mission to make digital assets accessible to every Filipino.”

For her part, Pressman cited Coins.ph’s innovative spirit and security features, adding she has been interested in crypto and web3 since 2017.

Jen Bilango, Coins.ph country manager, stated the company has strengthened its user experience through product improvements, while at the same time demonstrating growth in trading volume and platform usage.

The innovations also included the launches of Coins.xyz, its global crypto trading platform, and the PHPC, the Philippine Peso stablecoin similar to Tether Limited’s USDT stablecoin.

Coins.ph also updated its user interface (UI) for easier navigation, particularly for cryptocurrency newcomers, and introduced the Rewards Hub, an in-app loyalty and rewards program.

As of August 2024, Coins.ph has over 18 million users, and supports over 100 tokens for trading. It is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and holds Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) licenses.