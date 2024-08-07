Midea parades new series of ‘intelligent’ washing machines

Concepcion Midea has recently unveiled a new range of washing machines as part of their “Designed for Convenience” laundry campaign.

The machines enable users to load the laundry, select the preferred cleaning cycle, and initiate the wash with ease.

The One Touch Fuzzy Logic feature automatically adjusts the water and detergent levels based on the loaded laundry, ensuring optimal performance even in low water pressure conditions.

Moreover, this feature allows for a gentle wash, facilitating the cleaning of mixed loads without the need to separate white and colored items.

The Turbo Wash feature significantly reduces washing time, providing up to 40% time savings for front load machines and up to 20% for top load machines.

The machines also offer options for Quick Wash, which cleans clothes in just 15 minutes, as well as a Rapid Wash feature lasting 45 minutes for front load machines, ideal for heavier loads.

All of the laundry machines in the Midea Laundry Solution line feature the HealthGuard feature, which ensures optimal hygiene and cleaning performance. This includes the Auto Clean function that flushes the inner and outer drum with 90°C water during the drain process.

For front load machines, the Steam Care function sterilizes the drum with steam before the main wash. The top load machines feature a Deep Clean tub design that creates a cyclone of water for a thorough clean while preventing tangling of clothes.

The Midea Laundry Solution offers two series: the Luna Inverter Series and the HealthGuard Series.

Both series include the functions mentioned above, but the Luna Inverter Series is powered by the Inverter Quattro Motor, which consumes less energy, generates less noise, and is more durable. This series also includes the Smart Control feature, allowing users to connect the machines to Wi-Fi and control them using a smartphone app.

The more economical HealthGuard Series has similar features but only includes the Auto Clean function and does not support Smart Control.

Anna Marie Alejandro, general manager of Midea Philippines, stated that their laundry solution aims to “make simple laundry experiences more meaningful through the convenience and happiness they offer.”

Top load and front load machines have 10-year warranty on motor. For parts and service warranty, front load machines have 3-year warranty, and the top load have 1-year warranty.