YGG, Immutable link up to launch ‘Guild of Guardians’ in PH

Yield Guild Games (YGG) Pilipinas has announced a partnership with game publisher Immutable to roll out Guild of Guardians (GOG), a mobile game released on Immutable, in the Philippines.

Through the partnership, YGG Pilipinas has become an anchor partner for GOG, which has experienced overwhelming success since its launch in May 2024.

Immutable boasts the highest capitalization among all gaming-focused chains with more than 320 committed games building on the platform.

“We’ve always recognized the Philippines as one of the strongest communities in web3 gaming, with YGG Pilipinas at the forefront. They have the most active and dedicated players globally, who are always the first to discover and achieve top ranks in the latest web3 games. This partnership will be instrumental in establishing Guild of Guardians as the leading team-based RPG on mobile,” said Jill Keshyap, Executive Producer of Immutable Games Studio.

“YGG’s web3-native user acquisition tools have enabled us to engage a wider player base. With YGG Pilipinas’ onboarding expertise, we are optimistic that GOG can become one of the top games to drive further adoption.”

GOG is featured in Season 6 of YGG’s Guild Advancement Program (GAP), a questing platform that rewards players with YGG tokens and achievement badges in the form of soulbound tokens to make their accomplishments verifiable onchain.

GAP Season 6 features six GOG quests, including one premium quest with greater rewards. The quests are a mix of beginner-friendly quests, such as leveling up in-game, and more challenging quests for experienced players, including reaching the top 100 on the leaderboards.

The six-week run of GAP Season 6 will end on August 21, 2024, after which questers will be able to claim their YGG token rewards.

The Philippines has ranked first in the world for interest in web3 gaming for three years running, according to CoinGecko. With over 95,000 active community members, YGG Pilipinas is a strong go-to-market partner as Immutable seeks to attract more Filipino players to its growing roster of games.

The YGG Pilipinas community is also standing out on the leaderboards and creating content to promote GOG to new players and Filipino gaming communities.

Spraky, a YGG Pilipinas community lead and official GOG ambassador, has created a video series to teach gamers how to play GOG.

New players can gain an advantage with a strong starter team that they can access through a referral code from YGG at sign-up.

“Immutable has consistently supported YGG across multiple initiatives, most recently the YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip and Season 6 of GAP,” said Mench Dizon, YGG Pilipinas country head.

“Additionally, onboarding one of our community leads as a game ambassador reflects the trust we’ve established over the years. So far, we’ve brought in over 2,600 new players to Guild of Guardians and formed more than 20 active guilds. YGG Pilipinas will continue supporting Immutable’s games and make them accessible to the Philippines, the epicenter of web3 gaming adoption.”

The guild has featured GOG at its virtual and in-person events, including the YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip, a nationwide tour that took place from April to July 2024.

The event showcased GOG and 15 other web3 games to nearly 7,000 Filipino attendees across six legs in Batangas, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, and Manila.

GOG gained significant traction leading up to its soft launch, with over 1 million pre-registered users and over 400,000 followers across X, Discord, Reddit, TikTok, and Medium.

The game started with soft launches in Indonesia, Australia and Canada before its global release on May 15, 2024.

The mobile squad game hit a 4.8 rating on the iOS App Store, receiving praise for its lore, depth, flexibility and player-centric approach.

GOG is currently available on Android and iOS.