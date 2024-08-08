Converge ICT unveils ‘no contract’ FiberX plans aimed at condo users

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions has unveiled new contract-free FiberX plans that offer flexibility and convenience for condominium residents subscribing to the company’s premier FiberX services.

The simplified application process, designed to cater primarily to consumers residing in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) such as condominiums, will allow new customers to quickly enjoy the Internet service provider’s fiber connectivity without any hassle.

“Our no-contract FiberX plans represent a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering superior customer service experience,” said Converge executive vice president and chief commercial officer Benjamin B. Azada.

“We understand the diverse needs of our customers, including Filipinos and foreigners living or temporarily working in the Philippines, and these plans are tailored to offer seamless internet access without the typical constraints of long-term commitments and complex application and billing processes.”

He added: “Living situations in the country have greatly evolved, with many preferring the comfort and convenience of condo-living. Our no-contract term plan is perfect for renters because we’ve removed the worry of their connectivity contract period not being in line with their rental contracts, giving them more freedom and flexibility.”

Converge has been offering the most diverse residential connectivity products in the country. Its flagship FiberX plans catapulted the company to the top of the list of choices for gamers, students, and home-based entrepreneurs.

For as low as ₱1500 and with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, customers get to immediately enjoy connectivity plans that suit their interests, lifestyle, and living situation.

The new no-contract FiberX plan promises maximum flexibility, allowing customers to sign up for a 6- or 12-month short-term commitment with no credit checks or documentation needed.

Customers will also avoid running the risk of late payments with the plan’s no billing feature, eliminating concerns about complex billing and credit issues.

Moreover, customers get to benefit from additional savings by getting 12 months of subscription for the price of 11 months on select higher plans. The plan also features no termination or cancellation fees, providing subscribers with peace of mind.

Customers who opt for higher No-Contract FiberX Plans will be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 modem free of charge.

The ICT company has seen increased demand for better modems among its residential customers as streaming, gaming, and working online require higher bandwidth.

“As we continuously enhance our bandwidth speeds for our customers, we also ensure that our network devices can support these advancements,” affirmed Converge vice president and brand & marketing head Orange Ramirez.

“A lot of our customers experience WiFi issues despite having high-speed plans, often due to outdated devices. A WiFi-6 modem is a cost-effective and efficient solution that allows you to utilize your internet speed fully.”

For her part, Converge assistant vice president and head of consumer segment marketing Sandra Zira Tubale Dingal said: “The WiFi-6 has been a godsend for our subscribers who changed from their old modems due to its increased speed, coverage, and capacity, delivering three times greater performance even in dense environments.

“WiFi-6 modems are also green and energy-efficient, reducing power consumption by over 20% and helping households save money. These features, combined with our fast and reliable internet, make for an exceptional digital experience.”