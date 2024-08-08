JG Summit probing alleged ransomware attack

Local conglomerate JG Summit Holdings said on Thursday, Aug. 8, that it is investigating a reported ransomware attack launched by a hacking group called RansomHub.

In a statement, JG Summit said the company said it is already looking into the possible cybersecurity incident, which reportedly affected 40,000 computers.

“We have activated all response protocols and implemented enhanced security measures to ensure data protection. Our business units continue to have normal operations,” the statement said.

The Gokongwei-owned firm said it is working closely with cybersecurity experts and partners to proactively investigate and assess the situation.

“We take this matter very seriously. We recognize that many organizations have faced similar challenges in the current cybersecurity landscape. And, therefore, protecting our data and maintaining the trust of our stakeholders remain our top priority,” the company said.

Information obtained earlier by cybersecurity advocacy organization Deep Web Konek claimed that hackers allegedly were able to encrypt around 300 GB of data, which they exfiltrated from the company’s information system.