Radenta intros Strategic Project Leadership Team

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, has launched a solution to plan and implement business-critical IT projects efficiently.

The Strategic Project Leadership Team (SPLT) is suited for private businesses, government agencies, schools, and any other enterprise that uses technology in their day-to-day operations.

SPLT fast-tracks projects through various stages: initiation, planning, management, execution, monitoring and controlling, and conclusion.

During initiation, the project manager outlines the project scope and goals. He or she then shifts into the planning stage to craft a comprehensive project management plan (PMP) and Work Breakdown Structure (WBS). It is at this point when establishing critical timelines, assigning resources, and identifying potential risks that may influence the project’s outcome are laid out.

Throughout the execution phase, the project plan is activated by the team. This involves the deployment of resources such as personnel, equipment, and supplies.

Additionally, the project manager ensures that every team member is clearly briefed on their specific responsibilities and the schedule for completion.

In the monitoring and controlling phase, the project manager spots any variances from the predetermined project plan and framework and pinpoints the reasons to implement remedial measures. Other members of the SPLT record and document any agreement or changes.

The project then concludes. This phase involves securing the necessary final approvals and endorsements, carrying out a retrospective project evaluation, recognizing the successes, pinpointing opportunities for betterment, and recording the insights gained.

“The Radenta SPLT is a Project Management Group on steroids,” said Radenta associate project manager Angelo Edcel Perez.

“We power through projects with the applicable technology, the latest data, and highly trained personnel. We do it right and we do it fast.”

The members of Radenta SPLT have a combined eight years of experience as project managers, associate project managers and project secretariat.

Certifications currently pursued or completed include Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), Scrums Fundamentals, Disciplined Agile, Generative AI for Project Managers, Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Supervisory and Leadership Skills Development, Effective Communication Skills, and Excellence in Customer Service.

The SPLT Service Menu consists of three packages. Basic includes project charter, kickoff, stakeholder registry, work breakdown structure, communication plan, meeting minutes, delivery receipt, testing, and completion certificate.

Intermediate has the elements of Basic plus Project Management Plan, Inception Report, and Work Breakdown Structure up to project conclusion.

Premium focuses on the most critical elements and comes with a detailed RACI Matrix to clarify responsibilities plus a thorough risk management plan.

Radenta SPLT brings the following:

Expertise and Experience: These are evident in planning, execution, risk management, and problem-solving.

Resource Optimization: The focus is on how to allocate resources effectively, optimize budgets, time, and workforce efficiently.

Structured Approach: Structured methodologies and best practices tailored to IT projects are followed reducing the likelihood of delays or budget overruns.

Risk Management: This involves identifying potential risks early, implementing mitigation strategies, and addressing issues promptly to keep the project on track.

Quality Assurance: The team implements quality assurance processes and standards to maintain high-quality outcomes and meet client expectations.

Communication and Stakeholder Management: Project Managers play a crucial role as intermediaries between IT and business, ensuring complex ideas are effectively communicated and understood.

Focus on Core Competencies: For organizations, outsourcing IT project management allows them to focus on their core competencies rather than diverting resources to manage projects internally.

Scalability and Flexibility: SPLT services can scale resources and expertise whether it is a small-scale implementation or a large-scale IT transformation.

In essence, the Strategic Project Leadership Team (SPLT) represents a transformative approach to project management, elevating the role of project managers beyond traditional execution to that of strategic leaders.

“Project management is not just about delivering outputs, but also about creating outcomes that matter. It is the art and science of transforming ideas into reality, and Radenta Strategic Project Leadership Team has the expertise, experience, and passion to make it happen,” said Perez.

SPLT is a stand-alone service. It does not require a product purchase.

Do your IT-critical projects smarter, better, and faster. Ask Radenta Technologies how. Call 09399026315, email info@radenta.com or log on to www.radenta.com.