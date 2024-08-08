REVIEW | Epson EcoTank M2050 printer

Earlier this year, Japanese printer manufacturer unveiled the Epson EcoTank M2050. This printer is marketed as a cost-effective monochrome printer with high productivity.

Here’s an overview of its specifications:

Print Technology: PrecisionCore Printhead

Nozzle Configuration: 400 x 2 nozzles (black)

Print Direction: Bi-directional printing

Maximum Resolution: 1200 x 2400 dots per inch (dpi) with a Variable-Sized Droplet Technology

Paper Feed: Rear Feed

Supported Paper Size: A4, letter, legal, and slower sizes

Supported Paper Weight: 64 to 90 grams per meter (gsm)

Input Capacity: 100 sheets

In addition to printing, it is capable of scanning and copying with a built-in automatic document feeder (ADF).

Scanner Type: Flatbed color image scanner

Maximum Copy Paper Size: Legal

Maximum Scan Area: 8.5″ x 11.7″, for A4 and letter sizes

Maximum Copy Resolution: 600×600 dpi

Maximum Scanning Resolution: 1200 dpi

ADF Supported Paper Weight: 64 to 95 gsm

ADF Paper Capacity: 30 sheets

The EcoTank ink storage can accommodate a standard black ink bottle, which can print 2,000 pages. Alternatively, a high-capacity black ink bottle is available, lasting for 6,000 pages.

The printer also has a maintenance box, which reduces the downtime and can be easily replaced at the end of its service life.

The Epson M2050 utilizes a small LCD interface for copying and scanning control, as well as for maintenance and setup functions.

It also has USB, LAN, and WiFi connections, and with Epson Smart Panel, you can print directly from a smartphone or receive scanned images on your phone.

During testing, the Epson M2050 was able to print 15 pages per minute (ppm) for full pages of text, and up to 33 ppm for regular memo-type A4 documents. The printed text was clear, smudge-free, and distortion-free.

Sample Printed Text



When used as a copier, the flatbed provides clear copies with minimal loss in sharpness.

However, slight distortions in text were noticed when using the ADF for copying at certain portions of the page.

The flatbed scanner captures full-color images, with adjustable quality from 100 to 1200 dpi. The highest quality setting produces detailed images but results in larger file sizes. A standard 200 to 300 dpi takes less time to process, yet still yields vibrant images.

Sample of Scanned Color Image

The grayscale adjustments of the M2050 when printing colored images provide recognizable contrasts and depths. However, some lines from the printhead movement are visible, particularly on light gray backgrounds.

Sample Grayscale Image Comparison



In summary, the Epson M2050 is a dependable workhorse suitable for general office documents or school reports. Its EcoTank and maintenance box features allow for extended use without much downtime.

Priced between P11,195 and P11,500, it is a worthwhile investment for offices or home office setups. With its printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, and a four-year warranty, it offers great value for the price.