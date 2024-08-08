Role of AI, data, fintech in banking sector tackled in forum

Financial solution provider Pennant Technologies and Fintech Alliance.PH jointly hosted last July 26 an event themed “Lending Reimagined”, focusing on the evolving impact of AI, data, and fintechs on the banking and financial services industry, specifically the lending industry.

The event brought together industry leaders, technology experts, and decision-makers from the local banking and financial sector to explore the transformative potential of emerging technologies and new business models in the lending sector.

“The lending industry in Philippines is seeing a disruptive shift in the way financial institutions are engaging with and delivering customized services to their customers,” said Lito Villanueva, founding chairman of FinTech Alliance.PH.

“Fintech Alliance is committed to providing banks, financial institutions and fintechs the right opportunities to understand the interplay of various forces and capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

Rama Krishna Raju, director and CEO of Pennant Technologies, said the event provided a platform for stakeholders to listen to the diverse views and perspectives of industry leaders and technology experts on how the lending industry is getting reimagined in an unprecedent manner.

Through sharing insights on trends and specific use cases, presenting customer stories, and showcasing cutting-edge solutions, the event enabled meaningful conversations and engagement among the ecosystem players to explore new possibilities, opportunities and business values.

Other highlights of the event include:

Keynote address: Lito Villanueva, founding chairman, of Fintech Alliance.PH, delivered the keynote session highlighting the critical role of AI, data, and fintechs are playing in enhancing operational efficiency, improving customer experience, and driving innovation in the lending industry in Philippines

Panel sessions: Industry leaders from various banks, financial institutions, fintechs, and technology companies engaged in panel discussions on topics such as customer-centric AI solutions, role of data, need for modernizing core systems, the platform model in the open banking era, etc. These discussions provided valuable perspectives on use cases, overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in the rapidly evolving banking ecosystem.

Other sessions: Some of the other sessions covering customer stories, next-generation lending systems, etc. during the event provided the audience insights, best practices and an understanding on new possibilities and proven strategies to implement in their own organizations.

Pennant Technologies, through its lending solutions, allows banks and financial institutions to automate their end-to-end lending processes, launch loan products, improve operational agility, and drive growth.

In addition, its upcoming lending platform with low code, no code and pro code with GenAI capabilities will put lending technology in the hands of customers including banks and financial institutions.

The new solution, to be launched, will allow financial institutions to customize and manage their lending system and processes, on their own without support from the vendor, thereby driving cost savings and delivering faster time-to-market advantages.