Converge ICT joins Asean Circular Economy Business Alliance

Philippine fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions has become the first Filipino company to join the private sector-led Asean Circular Economy Business Alliance (Aceba) that seeks to promote business action towards the adoption of circular economy strategies and practices in the southeast Asian region.

Facilitated by country leads in participating members states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and supported through the Asean Responsible And Inclusive Business Alliance (ARAIBA), Aceba seeks to provide visibility for its members and to serve as a voice to its participating companies to Asean, its entities and government and business sectors in Asean members.

During the launch of the Aceba held in Jakarta, Indonesia last month, Converge joined 11 other companies and organizations in the Asean, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia, in pledging support for the alliance and encourage business action on circular economy and to contribute to the achievement of the Asean Circular Economy Framework.

Joining the launch virtually, the Converge team was led by its VP and head of corporate communications and public relations Jay-Anne Encarnado and VP and head of supply chain and logistics Jeremy Gatpo.

“Converge as a leading fiber Internet service provider in the Philippines has always made it a priority to embed sustainable practices into our operations. To this end, we actively promote a circular economy as we aim to reduce our solid waste to landfill to zero by 2030,” said Encarnado in her message during the launch event.

Aceba participants commit to advance the circular economy through their business dealings, adopt appropriate circular economy solutions in their products, services and/or operations, and communicate on their circular economy initiatives and achievements, including through Aceba.

Converge prides itself for being a company that is truly green by design as it harnesses the power of fiber optic technology, which makes its operation more efficient and environment friendly.

“We have shifted to 100% renewable energy for our two data centers. We have also launched a #CountdowntoZeroWaste campaign in 2022 that called for the refurbishment of our old modems and targeted used tarpaulin materials, plastic bottles, and electronic waste. These are just some of the programs that we hope contribute in promoting circularity,” Encarnado added.

Just this past July, Converge submitted its Communication on Progress, which reaffirmed the company’s pledge to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. These ten principles cover the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Converge is committed to creating policies and implementing more programs that will help address the resource gaps that will continue to promote a circular economy.

The Asean Business Advisory Council and the Asean Corporate Social Responsibility Network conceptualized the Aceba as an Asean-centric initiative of and for businesses to catalyze leadership and action for the regional Circular Economy transition in Southeast Asia.

This will be done through activities such as networking and knowledge sharing, development and promotion of best practice techniques, methods and tools and advocacy within the business sector and with government and other stakeholders, in collaboration with national business membership organizations.