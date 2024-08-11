REVIEW | AMD Ryzen 5 9600X processor

Chipmaker AMD recently introduced its Ryzen 9000 Series of processors, beginning with the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X. While it is the least powerful in the 9000 series in terms of specifications, it still provides commendable performance.

Here are the specs of the 9600X:

Cores: 6

Threads: 12

Socket Platform: AM5

Architecture: Zen 5

Max Boost: 5.4GHz

Base Clock: 3.9GHz

L2 Cache: 6x1MB

L3 Cache: 32MB

Thermal Design Power (TDP): 65W

Default Package Power Tracking (PPT): 88W

Max Electrical Design Current (EDC): 150A

Max Thermal Design Current (TDC): 75A

Maximum Junction Temperature (TJMax): 95°C

Typical Loaded Temperatures: 70-90°C

Max Memory Speed (Non-OC): DDR5-5600 (2x16GB)

In terms of numbers, the 9600X is comparable to the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, a favorite among gamers and PC builders. The introduction of the Zen 5 architecture has positioned the 9000 series above any processors previously released by AMD, with its significant uplift in instructions per cycle (IPC). The Zen 5 architecture improved the IPC by an additional 16% from the Zen 4 processors.

The previous Zen 4 architecture introduced the AVX-512 AI Datapath for AI processing. The Zen 5 expanded the AVX-512 to enable more floating-point instructions, thereby increasing the processing speed of AI workloads.

The 9600X is also energy efficient, characterized by its low TDP, PPT, and EDC levels. Stock coolers would have little trouble cooling it down, particularly during high-stress workloads. However, installing enhanced coolers would provide overclocking headroom, similar to the Ryzen 9 models.

The 9600X was tested using a Gigabyte X670E Auros Master motherboard, a Radeon RX 7600X 8GB GPU, and 16 GB RAM. The processor performed well, achieving an average of 140 FPS with the Unigine Superposition Benchmark.

Unigine Superposition Benchmark Score

In this setup, the 9600X achieved an average of 29 FPS with “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” (TTW) benchmarking feature and peaked at 41 FPS during gameplay.

AMD’s performance data with TTW reached an average of 286 FPS using a Radeon 7900 XTX 24GB GPU, outperforming the Intel Core i5-14600k, which achieved 272 FPS with the same GPU. The tests were conducted at “High” graphic settings since the “Ultra” graphic setting resulted in slightly choppy and slow performance.

TTW Benchmark Score



TTW gameplay stats

The remastered version of “Burnout Paradise” ran the 9600X at 18% processor usage, with a temperature of 54°C, delivering a smooth 60 FPS average framerate, even at 4K resolution. This was at “High” graphic settings, which are the highest settings in the game.

Burnout Paradise Remastered gameplay stats

“Mortal Kombat 11” ran smoothly at the “High” setting, delivering 60 FPS while utilizing only 8% of the processor and operating at 52°C. The setup is capable of running the game at the “Very High” setting at 1080p resolution, as it experiences lag at 4K resolution.

Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay stats

Offering better performance than the Zen 4 series and with lower power requirements, the Ryzen 5 9600X provides good value for money.

AMD also future-proofed this release with enhanced AI processing, AM5 socket support until 2027 or longer, and overclocking controls through the BIOS and Ryzen Master program.

The 9600X is available locally for P18,500.