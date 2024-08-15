House approves ‘Sana All May Internet Act’ on 2nd reading

The House of Representatives has approved on second reading a proposed legislation on Internet equity by removing taxes on the use of Wi-Fi frequencies by local telcos.

House Bill 10699, dubbed “Sana All May Internet Act”, aims to rectify inequitable policy and legislation that imposes exorbitant spectrum user fee (SUF) on telecommunication companies for utilizing Wi-Fi frequencies.

Under the bill, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) shall be mandated to efficiently implement the Zero SUF policy and regulation by refraining from imposing any levy, charge, or fee on telecommunications companies for utilizing Wi-Fi or wireless data networks.

The measure is authored by House Committee on Information and Communications Technology chairperson and Navotas City Rep. Tobias Tiangco, TGP Party-list Rep. Jose Teves Jr. and Northern Samar Reps. Paul Ruiz Daza and Harris Christopher Ongchuan, among others.