Christmas comes early as Metrobank kicks off ‘Holideals’

Local lender Metrobank kicked off the holiday season early with the its Happy Holideals promo on August 9 at One Ayala all in Makati City.

According to Metrobank chief marketing officer Digs Dimagiba, 76% of Filipinos tend to overspend in the last quarter of the year, leading to a “holiday hangover.” To address this, Metrobank suggests making financial resolutions as early as August to better manage holiday spending.

Thus, it introduced the GIFT campaign, which encourages people to:

G – Get ahead with your holiday goals;

I – Invest your bonus wisely;

F – Follow a budget plan;

T – Take advantage of opportunities to save.

“By making our holiday plans and budget before the biggest season for saving and spending, we can put them into action for a smoother holiday season that sets us up for a more stable financial start to the new year,” Dimagiba stated.

In line with this, Metrobanl consumer lending group head Peaches D. Cuenco introduced new promos for car and home loans. For car loans, Metrobank’s Happy Holideals includes the following:

Up to P100,000 waived on fees, covering Chattel Mortgage Registration Fee, Documentary Stamp Tax (DST), and Notarial Fee

Interest rate of your car loan can be as low as 8.70% per year

Once the loan is approved, automatically be pre-qualified for a Metrobank Toyota Mastercard, which includes 3% rebate on fuel at Petron stations nationwide, 10% discount on parts, accessories, and labor at Toyota dealers

The Metrobank Happy Holideals promo for home loan includes:

Up to P100,000 waived on fees on Mortgage Registration Fees, Documentary Stamp Tax (DST), and Notarial Fee

Interest rates for home loan can be as low as 6.75% per year, with a 5-year fixed term

Approved loans will pre-qualify the applicants to a Metrobank Credit Card

The promos are open to all car and home loan clients who will submit their complete loan application documents from August 1 to October 31.

Special guest Jose Mari Chan

The Metrobank Happy Holideals event concluded with performances from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and the renowned Filipino singer Jose Mari Chan.