HoYoverse holds fan fest to treat Pinoy gamers

Casual games developer MiHoYo staged its annual HoYo FEST 2024 last Aug. 12 to 18 at the SM Megamall as a way of giving back to its loyal fanbase in the country.

The HoYo FEST was also held at various locations in Southeast Asia:

Central Ladprao in Bangkok, Thailand (August 8 to 18)

Aeon Mall Tân Phú Celadon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (August 9 to 18)

Mall Gandaria City in Jakarta, Indonesia (August 8 to 18)

Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (August 13 to 19)

Suntec City Mall in Singapore (August 12 to 18)

During HoYo FEST, both online and offline activities offered for players and fans to participate in. Online activities included social media sharing contests with a chance to win promo codes to redeem in-game tokens for different games. These include:

• Genshin Impact: Mora x20,000

• Honkai Impact 3: Coins x20,00 and Keychain

• Tears of Themis: Oracle of Justice III x30 and Stellin x5,000

• Honkai: Star Rail: Credit x20,000

• Zenless Zone Zero: Dennies x12,000

At the event site, booths for Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Impact 3 were set up.

All booths had post-sharing events for participants to win exclusive merchandise or they can purchase directly from the merchandise booth.

On-site stage events included game demos, competitions, trivia games, and cosplay showcases for the HoYoverse games.

The event was open to the public and fans were encouraged to come in their best cosplay and have their game user IDs ready for freebies.