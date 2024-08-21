OPPO unveils its cheaper AI phone in PH – the Reno12F 5G

To enable more Filipinos to experience AI smartphone innovations, OPPO Philippines has officially launched in the country the OPPO Reno12 F 5G.

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G is designed with intuitive AI features to help more consumers enjoy the benefits of AI and be equipped with a device that allows them to live out their dynamic lifestyle with a powerful camera system, stylish and durable design, and overall reliable performance.

The OPPO Reno Series has long been known as the Portrait Expert, boasting an outstanding camera system, especially for portraits. The OPPO Reno12 F 5G is no exception, bannered by a 50MP main camera that can capture ultra-clear portraits with flagship-level quality.

To achieve more natural bokeh effects when shooting in Pro Portrait Mode, the OPPO Reno12 F 5G is also fitted with a 2MP Macro Camera that can give users that distinct feeling of snapping pictures with a professional camera.

Add to this an 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera with a 112º field of view, and users will be able to capture expansive landscapes or large group photos without compromising on details and clarity. Rounding this out is a 32MP Front Camera that offers multiple focal lengths to help you frame the perfect selfie.

With the help of AI Portrait Retouching, the OPPO Reno12 F 5G can enhance photos with more vivid and natural true-to-life- skin tones and clarity, making every image definitely worth sharing.

AI Eraser 2.0

Similar to the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G devices, the OPPO Reno12 F 5G makes editing photos easier with the upgraded AI Eraser 2.0. It has the “Remove People” function, removing unwanted people or objects in the background can be done online with accuracy and speed with just a few taps.

OPPO’s AI Eraser 2.0 employs a comprehensive Diffusion Model, making it comparable to professional photo editing software.

The Smart Lasso and Paint Over functions have also seen improved accuracy of up to 98% recognition accuracy for virtually any object in everyday situations.

Digital avatars with AI Studio

The AI Studio in the OPPO Reno12 F 5G is a free, pre-installed app that gives users the ability to transform any of their photos into their own digital avatar or profile picture. It comes with a variety of creative filters and likenesses to choose from as long as the device is connected through the internet.

AI LinkBoost and BeaconLink

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G, along with its predecessors in the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, sets a new standard for mobile connectivity with its advanced AI LinkBoost technology.

This innovation boasts the 360-Degree Surround Antenna that intelligently distributes essential communication frequency bands across all sides of the phone to ensure the strongest possible signal.

AI LinkBoost actively adjusts to deliver up to a 6% reduction in latency, giving a smoother, more responsive experience. The AI LinkBoost particularly thrives in challenging environments such as areas that are crowded or with a weak signal. It can boost video sharing speeds by 12%, making sure browsing and streaming is never interrupted.

And in situations with no network coverage, the BeaconLink feature steps in, enhancing Bluetooth capabilities to allow voice calls over distances of up to 200 meters.

Coupled with NFC support, the OPPO Reno12 F 5G not only keeps you connected but also offers convenience in daily tasks like using electronic access cards or digital wallets.

Other AI-Powered Features

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G is packed with a wider suite of AI features designed to aid busy and on-the-go individuals such as AI Writer that provides content inspiration, AI Summary which condenses lengthy articles into bite-sized insights, and AI Recording Summary that takes your voice notes and turns them into easy-to-read summaries.

Durability and Immersive Entertainment

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G is built to last with its All-Round Armor for unmatched protection against the elements. Using the phone with precision even when your hands or the screen are wet is made possible with its Splash Touch feature.

Boasting an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, plus SGS 5-star certification, you can trust this phone to withstand everyday challenges. Optimal eye comfort is also ensured with the OPPO Reno12 F 5G’s Smart Eye technology that adjusts the display even during long viewing sessions.

The OPPO Reno12 F also has Holo Audio, a spatial audio technology by OPPO that enhances the audio experience by placing multiple audio sources in their own audio space, making it possible to take a call while listening to music and map directions without the audio channels interfering with each other.

In addition, the Dual Stereo Speakers and Ultra Volume Mode gives you an immersive audio experience by allowing users to turn up the volume to 300%.

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G has a 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen featuring exceptional brightness with a super smooth refresh rate. The screen can also reach up to 2,100 nits of local peak brightness and an overall peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

Dependable Performance and Long-Lasting Battery

At its core is the ColorOS 14 and the Trinity Engine, OPPO’s exclusive technology designed to enhance system performance at the algorithmic level. This smart engine fine-tunes and allocates computational power precisely where it’s needed, ensuring your phone runs smoothly, even during demanding tasks.

A standout feature within the Trinity Engine is ROM-Vita, which optimizes storage by tracking how often you use different apps and files. This means that your OPPO Reno12 F 5G has passed the 50-month fluency testing in OPPO Laboratory.

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to 1.94 days of regular use and 21 days on standby mode. When you do need to charge, OPPO’s 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge can quickly recharge the phone to an additional 14% in just five minutes, 1% to 24% in 10 minutes and 100% full in just 71 minutes.

Sleek and Elegant Design

With its Cosmos Ring Design inspired by classic wristwatches, the OPPO Reno12 F 5G stands out with a luxurious and futuristic appearance. The Halo Light, exclusive to the Reno series, syncs with music and notifications, adding a touch of ambiance.

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G comes in trendy colorways — Amber Orange that exudes a vibrant, flame-like texture and Olive Green which gives a dynamic look with its fluid back cover.

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G is priced at P18,999. Pre-order is ongoing until August 30, available in all OPPO authorized offline stores nationwide. All preorders of the OPPO Reno12 F 5G comes with a free TJ654 Bluetooth Speaker.