foodpanda launches ‘meal for one’ for solo eaters

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has introduced a solo meal options from various partner restaurants, all conveniently gathered in one place, with delivery fees as low as P15.

The region-wide initiative is designed to provide greater convenience and affordability to foodpanda app users. Instead of scrolling through multiple restaurant listings, customers can now find an array of solo meal options all in one menu, making the ordering process quicker and easier.

“While Filipinos traditionally enjoy dining together, the rise of the solo economy and busy lifestyles has made solo dining increasingly common,” explained Patricia Jacinto, growth and marketing director at foodpanda Philippines.

“Over the years, we’ve also observed a growing demand for smaller portion sizes from our orders. With meal for one, we’re meeting this demand by offering those with busy schedules or living alone a convenient option to order solo meals and satisfy their cravings through online food delivery.”

The meal for one menu features a one-stop shop for all meals curated for solo eating which includes a main dish, either a side dish or drink, or both. On the foodpanda app, customers can easily order from the meal for one category inside the food delivery tile.

Customers can now start ordering from their favorite brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Tokyo Tokyo, Potato Corner, and Baliwag Lechon.

Aside from the low delivery fee, orders can arrive in as fast as 25 minutes. According to Jacinto, this is perfect for those who are always on the go and have limited time to eat.

“With meal for one, app users can find everything in one place at special rates curated for solo meals,” said Jacinto. “Now, customers no longer need to spend time searching through various restaurants because we’ve done the work for them to provide convenience and affordability.”

In addition to benefiting customers, meal for one also offers advantages to restaurant vendors on the platform by allowing them to reach and appeal to the customer base of solo diners with this new affordable set menu.

“For our partner vendors, meal for one provides a direct channel to customers seeking single-serving meals — a gateway for vendors to reach this customer base and offer unique, specific, or discounted meal options,” added Jacinto.