NTT Data names Ryan Guadalquiver as CEO for PH office

Digital business and IT services firm NTT Data has announced the recent appointment of Ryan C. Guadalquiver as new chief executive officer (CEO) for the Philippines.

With 26 years of experience in IT and telecom, Guadalquiver will lead the Philippines business while focusing on innovation and client-centric solutions.

The company said Guadalquiver’s technical knowledge and strong leadership skills will pave the way for NTT Data to embark on its next phase of growth.

Previously, Guadalquiver founded the start-up data analytics business of telco Dito Holdings and held leadership positions at Udenna Group of Companies, HP Philippines, and Oracle Philippines.

“Ryan’s deep experience and strong business acumen makes him the ideal choice to lead NTT Data’s operations in the Philippines. His vision and strategic approach will be instrumental in driving success of the business in the region,” said John Lombard, CEO of NTT Data for Asia Pacific.

Guadalquiver said: “I am honored to lead NTT Data’s operations in the Philippines. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to address the evolving needs of Philippine enterprises. In this era of digital transformation, our focus will be on providing innovative solutions that can empower local businesses, while placing the emphasis on driving sustainable growth.”

NTT Data is the world’s fifth largest IT services company, having expanded its international business outside Japan with the recent merger of NTT Data and NTT Ltd. Guadalquiver team will be part of the wider team of 190,000 employees worldwide.